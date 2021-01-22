Current Affairs in Short: 22 January 2021

Japanese government focused on hosting Tokyo Olympics

• The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said on January 22, 2021 that the Japanese government is "fully focused" on hosting the Tokyo Olympics this year. The Olympics, which was supposed to be held in 2020, was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

• The event will now be held from July 23- August 8, 2021. The Paralympics will be held from August 24-September 5, 2021.

• The organisers stated that the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games.

Government confirms avian influenza in 6 states for poultry birds

• The central government on January 21, 2021 confirmed avian influenza or bird flu in six states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 21.

• Avian flu has been confirmed in poultry birds in 6 States- Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

• Avian flu in Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds has been confirmed in ten states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.

• Avian Influenza has also been confirmed in poultry samples from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district and Maharashtra's Thane, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia, Ahmednagar and Hingoli districts.

Passengers flying to the US will need to quarantine on arrival: President Biden

• US President Joe Biden announced on January 21, 2021 that all passengers flying to the United States will be tested for COVID-19 before boarding a flight into the country. They will need to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

• The President announced this while unveiling his national strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the strategy was created to address the past administration's failure to act with "the urgency and focus and coordination we needed."

• President Biden also signed several orders to combat the pandemic, including mandating setting up a pandemic testing board and keeping workers safe.

Odisha government finalises draft plan for Konark temple's beautification work

• The Odisha government on January 21, 2021 announced that it will undertake a heritage project for the beautification of the famous Konark Sun Temple and the development of its periphery.

• The temple was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1984.

• The state has prepared a draft plan to upgrade the temple's infrastructure facilities to international standards. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss modalities of the "Konark Heritage Area Development" plan.

Farmer Unions reject centre's proposal to put farm laws on hold

• The protesting farmer unions have rejected the centre's proposal to put new farm laws on hold for 18 months and insisted on their demand for the repeal of the three laws. This came a day after the government put forth the proposal before the farmer organisations.

• The farmer unions reiterated their call for a full repeal of three central farm laws and enacting legislation for remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

• The centre held another round of talks with the representatives of the farmer unions today to reach an appropriate solution.