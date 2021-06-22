Current Affairs in Short: 22 June 2021

SEBI reconstitutes Takeover Panel

• Market regulator Sebi has reconstituted its Takeover Panel that looks into applications seeking exemption from the mandatory open offer that an acquirer needs to make to minority shareholders.

• SEBI has appointed N Venkatram, MD and CEO of Deloitte India as the new member of the Takeover Panel. The panel is chaired by by N K Sodhi, the former chief justice of the high courts of Karnataka and Kerala.

• The panel makes its recommendations to Sebi on such applications after which the regulator gives an opportunity to concerned parties before passing an order.

Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

• Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has booked his berth for Tokyo Olympics after surpassing his own national record twice on June 21, 2021.

• Singh crossed the Olympic Qualification mark with a throw of 21.49m. The Olympic qualification mark was set at 21.10m.

• He broke his own national record of 20.92m twice after throwing another throw of 21.28m.

INSACOG to release genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon

• Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG), a consortium of four city clusters - New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune- will soon release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant.

• The centre has been closely monitoring Delta Plus cases in order to take timely and appropriate steps to prevent its spread.

• The Delta variant has further mutated to form 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant. According to initial data, the Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance towards monoclonal antibody cocktail treatments.

• The prevalence of this variant is still slow in India as per most experts. The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal who recovered under home isolation.

US to share 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally by June end

• The United States has announced the distribution list for 55 million out of the total 80 million promised COVID-19 doses that will be allocated till June end.

• The main goal behind the move is to increase the global COVID-19 vaccination coverage and prepare for future surges by prioritizing healthcare workers and other vulnerable populations.

• Among 55 million vaccine doses, 14 million will be for Latin America and the Caribbean, nearly 16 million for Asian countries, 10 million for Africa and lastly 14 million will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients.

Corpses likely to be infected with COVID-19 reaching West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

• West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on June 21, 2021 that corpses likely to be infected with COVID are reaching West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh floating in the river.

• She stated that several such bodies have been spotted and the river water is getting polluted.

• She stated that the administration of the state is pulling out the bodies from the river and forming last rites.

• Such incidents were previously reported from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, where a large number of floating bodies were found in the Ganga river.

• The Centre had last month directed state authorities to prevent the disposal of bodies in the river.

BAFTA announces date for 2022 film awards ceremony

• The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) announced on June 21, 2021 that its 2022 film awards ceremony will be held on March 13, 2022.

• The BAFTA awards are UK's highest film honours and they take place shortly after the Oscars.

• BAFTA undertook a wide-ranging review in 2020 and introduced changes for the 2021 film awards to level the playing field for all entered films. This came amid criticism over the lack of diversity in the 2020 film awards, which were slammed for all-white acting nominations.