Current Affairs in Short: 23 March 2021

India to vaccinate everyone above 45 years from April 1st

•The Indian government informed on March 13, 2021 that all those above 45 years can get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting from April 1st.

•Till now, only those above 65 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities were eligible for vaccination.

•The government's decision to expand the vaccination drive comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in coronavirus infections.

Indian astronauts for Gaganyaan mission complete training in Russia

•Indian astronauts selected for ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission recently completed their one-year training in Russia's Zvyozdny gorodok city. The training had begun on February 20, 2020 but it had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

•The astronauts include four pilots from the Indian Air Force, including a Group Captain and three Wing Commanders. They will now receive module-specific training in India.

•The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had signed a contract with Russian launch service provider Glavcosmos in June 2019 to train Indian officers.

•They will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, wherein they will learn to operate it, work around it and conduct simulations.

•ISRO's Gaganyaan mission aims to send astronauts to space in an orbital spacecraft.

Delhi Cabinet approves opening of 100 schools with specialised excellence education

•The Delhi Cabinet on March 22, 2021 approved the setting up of 100 schools that would mainly focus on providing specialised excellence education such as in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts and Humanities.

•The schools will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.

•These schools will be choice-based and will cover classes from 9 to 12 in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

South Korean Defence Minister to visit India this week

•South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook is scheduled to visit India this week to hold high-level talks with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

•Suh Wook is expected to visit India from March 25-27 to hold talks with Indian Defence Minister regarding joint collaboration on military technologies.

•The visiting Minister will also take part in the opening ceremony of the Korea-India Friendship Park. The two countries had agreed to build the park in 2019.

•India and South Korea had held consultations in December 2020 regarding issues related to bilateral cooperation, international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 response and coordination in multilateral forums.

Delhi government lowers legal drinking age to 21

•Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on March 22, 2021 that the state government has decided to lower the legal age to consume alcohol in the national capital to 21 years.

•He added saying that no new liquor shops will be opened in the capital and there will be no government liquor stores in Delhi.

•Previously, the legal drinking age in the national capital was 25 years. The legal age to consume alcohol differs from state to state in India.