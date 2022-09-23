Current Affairs in Short: 23 September 2022
Reserve Bank of India cancels license of Laxmi Co-operative bank
- The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the license of Maharashtra based Laxmi Co-operative Bank. The reason is a lack of adequate capital.
- Upon the liquidation of the bank, every depositor will be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim amount to Rs. 5 lakh.
- As per the Central Bank, Laxmi Co-operative Bank with its present financial position will be unable to pay its current depositors and public interest will be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on.
- On the basis of the bank data, around 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from the deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation.
Selected speeches of Prime Minister Modi released in book format
- A collection of selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been released at Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi.
- The book titled ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks’ portrays the PM’s vision of a new India.
- The book was released by former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan.
- The book provides a unique opportunity for intellectuals, historians, and people to get a glimpse of the steps taken by the Government of India.
Prime Minister Modi to visit Japan on September 27
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on September 27, 2022 to attend the funeral of the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.
- Prime Minister will also meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during the visit to Japan.
- The visit by PM Modi is expected to be for less than a day. He will also be among the world leaders who are expected to separately call on Abe’s widow.
- Shinzo Abe was assassinated during an election campaign meeting on July 8, 2022. He was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan.
EAM S. Jaishankar hosts G-4 meeting of Foreign Ministers
- The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar hosted the G-4 meeting of the Foreign Ministers.
- The Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Japan, and Germany attended the meeting hosted by S. Jaishankar.
- The ministers reiterated their joint commitments to work toward the text-based negotiations that lead to Reformed Multilateralism.
