Current Affairs in Short: 26 August 2020

India plans to host BRICS Games during Khelo India Games 2021

• Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju announced on August 25, 2020 that India is planning to host BRICS Games 2021 during the same time and at the same venues as of Khelo India Games 2021.

• The Sports Minister made the announcement during a video conference between the Sports Ministers of BRICS nations- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The Minister stated that this will give the Indian players the benefit and opportunity of witnessing BRICS Games from close quarters.

• The Minister said that the move will be a great morale booster and motivational moment for them. He added saying that India will invite BRICS member countries to showcase their traditional indigenous games during the inaugural or closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Govt makes use of FASTag mandatory to avail discount in toll charges

• The government has made the use of FASTag mandatory to avail any discount at the highway toll plazas across the country. The decision was taken to promote digital mode of payment and ensure seamless travel on the National Highways.

• The Transport Ministry amended the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008 to allow discounts to users making return journeys within 24 hours provided they are using FASTag.

• The amendment would enable automatic discount and no prior receipt or intimation will be necessary if return journeys are completed within 24 hours.

Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary observed

• Mother Teresa’s 110th birth anniversary was observed across the world on August 26, 2020. Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 to a family of ethnic Albanians in Skopje.

• She left her home at the age of 18 years to join the Sisters of Loreto. She arrived in India in 1929 and spent most of her life in serving the destitute in India.

• She founded the Missionaries of Charity and spent 45-years serving the poor, sick, orphaned and dying on the streets of Kolkata.She passed away at the age of 87 in 1997.

• Mother Teresa was honoured with several peace awards including the Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize in 1962 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

17th meeting of India-Vietnam Joint Commission held

• The 17th meeting of the India-Vietnam Joint Commission was held through video conference on August 25, 2020. The meeting was co-chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh.

• The two sides reviewed recent developments in India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the meeting and discussed the future trajectory of their engagement.

• The two sides further agreed to advance the economic and defence engagement between the two nations and boost closer cooperation in other areas including space, marine sciences, civil nuclear energy and new technologies.

BRICS Industry Ministers meeting: Ways to boost cooperation in 5G, AI discussed

• The BRICS Industry Ministers held a video meeting on August 25, 2020 to discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas including 5G and Artificial Intelligence.

• The meeting adopted a joint statement on cooperation in new industries including industrial internet, 5G and AI among five BRICS countries. The bloc includes five members -Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

• The meeting comes ahead of the proposed meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers’ in early September, which is being arranged by the current BRICS chair Russia.

• Two of the BRICS member nations- India and China- are currently witnessing a rough phase in their bilateral relations after the violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.