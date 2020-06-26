Current Affairs in Short: 26 June 2020

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed

• The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on June 26, 2020. The day’s theme this year is "Better Knowledge for Better Care”.

• The theme aims to focus on the need to improve the understanding of the world drug problem and how better knowledge will foster greater international cooperation for countering its impact on health, security and governance.

• The international day aims to raise awareness of the major problem that consuming drugs represent to society. At least 269 million people used drugs worldwide in 2018 and over 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders.

• The UN General Assembly decided to mark June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 1987 to strengthen action and cooperation to create an international society free of drug abuse.

Citizens with mild to medium colour blindness can also obtain Driving License: Government

• The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry stated that Citizens with mild to medium colour blindness can also obtain the Driving License. The Ministry has issued a notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

• The amendment is a part of many measures that the Ministry has been taking many measures to enable divyangjan citizens to avail transport-related services and especially relating to the obtaining of the Driving Licence.

• The decision comes after the Ministry received representations that the Colour Blind Citizens are not able to get driving licence due to the requirements of physical fitness or the Medical certificate. The issue was taken up with the Medical Expert Institution and advice was sought and they allowed Mild to Medium Colour Blind Citizens to drive.

Film, TV resolve insurance issues to make way for resumption of shooting

• Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the Indian Film and TV Producers' Council (IFTPC) have announced that they have amicably resolved issues regarding insurance cover and salary for their members, paving way for resumption of filming activities.

• The Maharashtra government had allowed shooting of films, TV serials and web series with certain conditions.

All the TV / film production activities in Mumbai were suspended in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

• The shooting of some shows was supposed to resume from this week, however, they were reportedly called off after IFTPC failed to meet their demands for insurance cover. In the latest virtual meeting, IFTPC agreed to provide two sets of insurance coverage.

• In a joint statement, the three organisations announced that a death cover of Rs 25 lakh due to COVID-19 and hospitalisation cover of Rs 2 lakh will be provided uniformly across all hierarchy of the cast and crew.

'Surakshit Dada-Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyan' launched

• 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyan' has been launched to ensure well-being of Senior Citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign is a collaborative effort between NITI Aayog, Piramal Foundation and 25 Aspirational Districts to ensure the well-being of 2.9 million Senior Citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• NITI Aayog has launched this campaign following the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of senior citizens. Surendranagar district is one of the 25 aspirational districts of the country, which is implementing this scheme very successfully.

• More than 150 volunteers are engaged in this campaign. They are contacting about 25000 senior citizens of the district through phone calls by taking the contact details from the district administration.

• They inquired about the health of old persons and gave them information on Coronavirus. They also helped them to fulfill their essential requirements like medicines, ration or work related to ration cards.

COVID-19 cases high in Delhi but situation is under control: Delhi Chief Minister

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 26, 2020 announced that number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry.

• Kejriwal stated that Delhi has increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only and among the total COVID-19 patients, 45,000 people have recovered.

• There are currently 26,000 active cases, out of whom only 6000 are in the hospital, while remaining are in home isolation. A total of 2400 people have died.