Current Affairs in Short: 27 November 2020

PM to visit Vaccine facilities in three cities on November 28

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit vaccine facilities in three cities to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process on November 28, 2020.

•He will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.

•The SII has partnered with pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for its COVID-19 vaccine. The interim data of the phase 3 trials suggest that the vaccine is highly effective, especially among older people.

•PM Modi’s visit will be followed by the visit of ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries at the Serum Institute of India on December 4 to oversee the production and distribution plan of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Japanese spacecraft carrying asteroid soil samples to reach Earth on December 6

•Japan’s spacecraft carrying soil samples from the Ryugu asteroid will reach the Earth by December 6. The spacecraft is currently nearing the planet after a year-long journey home from the asteroid located about 300 million kilometers away.

•The spacecraft is carrying asteroid soil samples and data that could provide clues to the origins of the solar system. It is expected to drop a capsule containing the precious samples in southern Australia on December 6.

•Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency expect the samples contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.

Belgium tops FIFA’s final rankings for 2020, France second, Brazil 3rd

•Belgium has been ranked at the top in the final rankings list for 2020, released by FIFA on November 27, 2020.

•France is placed second, while Brazil is on third place, England on fourth place and Portugal in fifth place.

•Spain has been ranked sixth, followed by Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy. Croatia is ranked 11 and Germany is ranked 13th in the rankings list.

India, UAE review comprehensive strategic partnership

•Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar and his United Arab Emirate counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held discussions on a range of bilateral issues during Jaishankar’s two-day visit to the UAE.

•The EAM brief the UAE Minister on the progress made by India in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic on both the health and economic front.

•Further, both the nations reviewed their cooperation in various sectors under their comprehensive strategic partnership including defence, trade, investment, food security, infrastructure and energy.

•The two ministers also discussed various latest regional and international developments and agreed to continue coordination on multilateral issues. Dr. Jaishankar also met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit.

Finance Minister asks CPSEs in power, mines and atomic energy to scale up capital expenditure

•Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama recently asked the CPSEs to make more efforts to achieve the target of 75 percent capital expenditure by Q3 and more than 100 percent by Q4 of the FY 21. The Minister said this while appreciating the efforts of the ministries and CPSEs for making visible efforts to meet the capital expenditure targets.

•Sitharaman noted that capital expenditure is a critical driver of economic growth and needs to be scaled up in the power, mines and atomic energy sectors for the 2020-21 and 2021-22.

•The Finance Minister gave the direction during a meeting with the secretaries of the ministries of power, mines and department of atomic energy and chairman and managing directors of 10 CPSEs on November 27, 2020.