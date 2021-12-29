Current Affairs in Short: 29 December 2021

Jharkhand brings massive cut in Petro Prices for two-wheelers

• The Chief Minister of Jharkhand announced on December 29, 2021, that his government in the state will give a major concession of Rs. 25 per liter on the petrol and diesel prices on two-wheelers.

• He added that because of the increasing prices, poor and middle-class families are being affected as the prices of petrol and diesel are touching the sky.

• The changes in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand will be implemented from January 26, 2022.

• The latest announcement by the Chief Minister of Jharkhand was made as the Soren government completed its 2 years in the state today.

Afghan women protests against Taliban

• Several dozen Afghan women have been protesting against the new directives of the Taliban implemented in the country. The new directions put limitations on the movement of Afghan women.

• As per the new directive, Afghan women who have been traveling long distances by road must be accompanied by a male relative. The women must also wear a hijab to cover their heads and faces.

• The new directive has also banned playing music in vehicles. The women have been protesting as the Islamic Emirates are trying to keep them away from society by imposing limitations on them.

• The protestors have also been calling for their rights to Education, social freedom, and employment.

United States to invite Taiwan for largest naval exercise

• The United States will be inviting Taiwan to participate in the 2022 Rim of the Pacific Exercise amid the rising escalations with China. It is the world’s largest naval exercise.

• As per the NDAA signed by President Biden, the invitation will supplement US efforts of supporting the self-governed democratic island in the face of aggressive behaviour by China.

• The Navy of the United States has not yet disclosed the other specific invitees to the naval exercise. It could take a variety of forms from ships to aircraft or a handful of observers.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits various districts, dedicates projects

• The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath visited a number of districts on December 29, 2021, including Gorakhpur. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects.

• From Lucknow, Chief Minister moved to Farrukhabad where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 174 development projects that are worth Rs. 196 crores.

• CM Yogi Adityanath visited Amroha and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects.

• Chief Minister is again scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on December 30 to launch various programmes for the people. The state will go to the assembly polls early in 2022.

Art of Living program director Rishi Nityapragya passes away

• Rishi Nityapragya, the Director of Programs in the Art of Living Foundation, passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 58. He was hospitalized since December 13 after testing positive for COVID.

• Nityapragya was a chemical engineer with a corporate career in the past. He was also a close aid of spiritual guru and the founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

• The Art of Living Foundation in a statement said that Nityapragya served the society selflessly for decades. He also inspired thousands of people through his soulful and devotional satsangs.