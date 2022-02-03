Current Affairs in Short: 3 February 2022

NASA to retire ISS in January 2031

• NASA is planning to retire the International Space Station (ISS) in January 2031 and has laid out a detailed transition plan.

• The space agency is planning to open the ISS for commercial activities in its final decade of operational life.

• NASA plans to "deorbit" the ISS and crash it into the Pacific Ocean in January 2031. Before its retirement, NASA is looking forward to a decade of results from research and technology development aboard the space station.

IPL 2022 to be held in Mumbai and Pune, playoffs likely in Ahmedabad

• BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed recently that IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra.

• The playoffs are likely to be held in Ahmedabad but a formal decision is likely to be taken at a later stage.

• BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the final decision on the venues for the knockout stages will be taken later.

NASA's Artemis 1 mission to Moon delayed till March

• NASA's 'Artemis 1' mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon, has been delayed until March. The mission was scheduled for launch earlier in February.

• NASA informed that the 'Space Launch System' rocket and Orion spacecraft will not be rolled out for testing "no earlier than March 2022".

• NASA has added additional time to complete closeout activities inside the Vehicle Assembly building before rolling the integrated rocket and spacecraft out for the first time.

Yash Dhull third Indian to score century in ICC U19 World Cup

• India U19 skipper Yash Dhull has become the third Indian to score a century in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup after Virat Kohli and Unmukht Chand.

• Yash Dhull's century knock came in India's semi-final match against Australia in ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

• Dhull along with deputy skipper Shaik Rasheed put up an incredible 204-run partnership for the third wicket. This was the second biggest partnership of the tournament.

• The Indian U19 skipper said after the win that the plan was for him and Rasheed to bat till the end and it worked.

Indian diplomat to skip Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over Galwan soldier row

• Indian diplomat in Beijing has decided to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening and closing ceremony after China chose a soldier, who fought in the Galwan Valley clash against Indian troops in 2020, as a torchbearer.

• India's foreign ministry called it "regrettable" while announcing the diplomat's decision. The Ministry said that it indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics.

• Indian media channel Doordarshan said that it will not live telecast the opening or closing ceremony. Only one Indian athlete will be participating in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.