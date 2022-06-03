Current Affairs in Short: 3 June 2022
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent targeted killings in the Union Territory.
Current Affairs in Short
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent targeted killings in the Union Territory.
- The meeting started around 3 PM on June 3, 2022, in the presence of the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pande, and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
- The high level security meeting was called as the three civilians and two security personnel were killed in May this year that including Kashmiri Hindus.
- Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir have also been holding protests in Srinagar against the killings by the terrorists.
Pakistan hikes Petrol, Diesel prices
- The Federal Government in Pakistan has increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 30 per litre. The new prices came into effect from June 3.
- After the latest round of hikes, the petrol price in Pakistan have gone up to Rs. 209.86 and diesel to Rs. 204.15.
- The decision regarding the hike in price was announced the Finance Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail.
- The move came just hours after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved a massive increase of Rs. 7.91 per unit in the power tariff.
- Reportedly, with the new hike in the power tariff, the price of petrol and diesel is to move upwards from Rs. 16.91 to Rs. 24.82.
MoUs signed between India and Senegal
- India and Senegal have signed three MoUs for the cultural exchange, cooperation in youth matters, and visa-free regime for the officials.
- The MoUs were signed after the delegation level talks between the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and the President of Senegal Macky Sall in the capital city of Dakar.
- The Vice-President, during the meeting, assured Senegal of India’s continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of the country.
- The Vice President of India also complimented Senegal for positioning itself as one of Africa’s model democracies.
Indian Railways works to expedite plans to revive the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi rail line
- The Indian railways have been working to expediate plans to revive the Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi rail line.
- Nearly 60 years after Dhanushkodi was wiped out by a devastating cyclone in 1964, the Indian Railways have been constructing the 18-km railway line.
- Railways has begun the process of acquiring the land for Rs. 733 crores project, for which the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2019.
- As per the Railway officials about 20,000 tourists were expected to visit Rameswaram by 2041, and a large chunk of them were likely to visit Dhanushkodi as well.
Renowned Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away
- Santoor maestro and renowned music composer Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away. He was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.
- He was diagnosed with Colon Cancer Stage VI and the disease had spread to his liver and bones.
- Pandit Bhajan Sopori was from Sopore Valley of Kashmir and belonged to the Sufiana Gharana of Indian Classical Music.
- He had delivered his first performance at the age of 5 in 1953. In a career spanning over several decades, he performed in England, Egypt, Germany as well as the United States.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.