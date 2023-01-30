Current Affairs in Short: 30 January 2023
India defeated England by seven wickets in an entertaining one-sided final in South Africa to win U-19 Women's t20 World Cup 2023.
Current Affairs in Short
Next Khelo India Youth Games to begin in Madhya Pradesh
- The next Khelo India Youth Games will occur in Madhya Pradesh on 30 January 2023, with many Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes competing.
- This increases the significance of the games since the TOPS athletes, who are already worldwide performers, will motivate grassroots players to lift the ante and give fierce competition.
India signed an MoU with South Africa to introduce 12 cheetahs annually
- India and South Africa inked a Memorandum of Understanding on January 27, 2023, to introduce 12 African Cheetahs every year for the next eight to ten years.
- According to the agreement, an initial batch of 12 cheetahs will be transported from South Africa to India next month.
- The cats will be added to the eight Cheetahs imported to India from Namibia last year.
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic won Men’s Single Title of Championship 2023
- Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 men's singles match. Djokovic wins the Australian Open for the tenth time and the 22nd grand slam.
- With his 22nd Grand Slam championship, he equals Rafael Nadal. Aryna Sabalenka won the women's singles tennis championship at the 2023 Australian Open by defeating Elena Rybakina in the final, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- The 2023 Australian Open was a Grand Slam tennis event held in Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29, 2023.
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal garden to be renamed Amrit Udyan
- The Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan were christened 'Amrit Udyan' by the Central Government on January 28, 2023.
- In keeping with the concept of 'Amrit Mahotsav,' which marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Central government renamed Mughal Gardens Amrit Udyan.
U-19 Women's t20 World Cup 2023: India won title by defeating England in finals
- On January 29, 2023, India defeated England by seven wickets in an entertaining one-sided final in South Africa.
- This is the first global championship for a women's cricket team. The BCCI has also set a prize fund of £500,000 for the squad.
- India, which was chasing a meager 69, lost Shafali Verman and Shweta Sehrawat early on. However, G Trisha and Soumya Tiwari formed a strong alliance to lead India home.
Germany bagged Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 title
- Germany won the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on January 29, 2023, beating Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.
- The result was 3-3 at the end of normal time, with Florent Van Aubel (10'), Tanguy Cosyns (11'), and Tom Boon (59') scoring for Belgium.
- Niklas Wellen (29'), Gonzalo Peillat (41'), and Mats Grambusch (48') scored for Germany.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.