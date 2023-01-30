Current Affairs in Short: 30 January 2023

This increases the significance of the games since the TOPS athletes, who are already worldwide performers, will motivate grassroots players to lift the ante and give fierce competition.

The next Khelo India Youth Games will occur in Madhya Pradesh on 30 January 2023, with many Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes competing.

India and South Africa inked a Memorandum of Understanding on January 27, 2023, to introduce 12 African Cheetahs every year for the next eight to ten years.

According to the agreement, an initial batch of 12 cheetahs will be transported from South Africa to India next month.