Current Affairs in Short: 30 September 2021

India, Australia undertake 4th iteration of biennial maritime series AUSINDEX

•India and Australia on September 30, 2021, participated in the 4th iteration of the biennial maritime series AUSINDEX. The exercise provided both navies an opportunity to further bolster inter-operability, develop a common understanding of procedures, and gain from best practices for maritime security operations.

•In the 4th iteration, the surface units of both Indian and Australian armies exercised with HMAS Rankin, Royal Australian Air Force P-8A and F-18A aircraft, a Collins Class Australian Submarine, along with integral helicopters.

•AUSINDEX began as a bilateral maritime exercise in 2015. The 3rd iteration of AUSINDEX was held in 2019 in the Bay of Bengal which included anti-submarine drills for the first time.

Humanitarian aid from China arrives in Kabul on September 29

•The first consignment of humanitarian aid from China of blankets and warm clothes arrived in Kabul on September 29, 2021. The acting minister of the refugees and repatriates Khalil-ur-Rahaman Haqqani received the consignment, as per media reports.

•The aid from China included blankets and warm clothes. These will be distributed to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as the winter approaches, said Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Kabul.

•Earlier, China had announced to provide USD 1.5 million aid and 1 million doses of COVID vaccines to Afghan people. The Taliban group has also expressed interest in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle documents expiring till November 30

•Delhi government on September 30, 2021, extended the validity of vehicle documents such as driving license, registration certificate, and others till November 30, 2021. Earlier the validity of these documents was expiring on September 30.

•The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the order to all the states and union territories to extend the validity of vehicles documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Following the suit, the Delhi government also issued the order.

•Keeping requisite measures to avoid the resurgence of the COVID pandemic, the Ministry proposed the extension of validity of documents issued between February 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, by the Transport department. The revised date is November 30, 2021.

Cabinet approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat

•The doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat was approved during the Cabinet Committee meeting on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

•The doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line project will cost Rs 1,080.58 crore. The length of doubling of the line is 111.20 km and it will be completed in 4 years.

•Due to the oversaturation of the single line BG section between Rajkot and Kanalus, the need for additional parallel BG lines to ease operations was seen. The doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus section will aid in introducing more traffic and increase the capacity.

Beijing Olympics 2022 announces ban on all foreign spectators: IOC

•A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, workers, and officials will be in place during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

•The organizers in Beijing have planned stricter rules than the Tokyo Olympics. Vaccinated people will be tested daily and no one living outside China will be sold tickets to Olympic venues. the families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the games.

•Participants of the Beijing Olympics who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing. Athletes can opt to avoid quarantine for ‘justified medical exemptions’, said IOC.