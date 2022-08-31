Current Affairs in Short: 31 August 2022
The Serum Institute of India and the Department of Biotechnology are set to launch India’s first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Papillomavirus Vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical cancer on September 1, 2022.
World Bank hails India’s whole-of-government approach to stimulate production during pandemic
- The World Bank has hailed India’s whole-of-government approach to stimulate production during Corona pandemic.
- As per the World Bank, India has adopted a whole-of-government approach to stimulate local production that helped reduce the unit prices and the dependency on global supplies during the pandemic.
- The World Bank report takes a close look at the initiatives taken by the Central Government to ensure a sustained supply of essential medical commodities during the initial phase of a pandemic.
- It also lists certain global experiences and summarises the procurement innovations undertaken by the Central Government.
Home Minister to launch Central Armed Police Forces’ eAwas portal on September 1
- Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch the Central Armed Police Forces eAwas Portal in New Delhi on September 1, 2022.
- As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, increasing the Housing Satisfaction Ratio for CAPFs personnel is one of the priority areas of the Government.
- The ministry also said that in order to operationalize the revised policy of allotment and to bring transparency to the allotment process, a common web portal ‘CAPF eAwas’ has been developed.
- The web portal will enable online registration and allotment of residential quarters to eligible personnel of CAPFs and Assam Rifles.
Government launches user interactive platform to slash queues for govt logistics services
- Industry associations and trade bodies will no longer have to burden themselves with paper correspondence to highlight issues and suggestions related to logistics services to the government.
- A new user interactive dashboard will now authorize the user associations to log in and lodge issues or suggestions for the Central Government to track and resolve in a transparent manner.
- The new digital initiative has been started by the Logistics Division, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
- The new dashboard is being seen as a novel initiative for the industry that will not only allow the division to address issues related to a single ministry/department but also multiple ministries/departments.
India’s first vaccine against Cervical cancer to be launched on September 1
- The most awaited vaccine will be launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.
- As per the official, the vaccine is very effective and prevents cervical cancer in 85 percent to 90 percent of cases, cervical cancer is because by a particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses.
