Current Affairs in Short: 31 January 2023

According to the poll, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, with a nominal GDP of roughly 3.5 trillion US dollars in March 2023.

It also stated that India will continue to be the world's fastest-growing major economy.

According to the survey, the Indian economy would increase by 7% in real terms in the current fiscal year.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on January 26, 2023, that unemployed youngsters in the state will be paid a monthly allowance beginning in the next fiscal year.

The sum has yet to be determined, and a team is working on it.