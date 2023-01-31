Current Affairs in Short: 31 January 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents the country’s annual pre-budget economic survey at Parliament. According to the survey, the Indian economy would increase by 7% in real terms in the current fiscal year.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents the country’s annual pre-budget economic survey at Parliament on January 31, 2023.
- According to the survey, the Indian economy would increase by 7% in real terms in the current fiscal year.
- It also stated that India will continue to be the world's fastest-growing major economy.
- According to the poll, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, with a nominal GDP of roughly 3.5 trillion US dollars in March 2023.
Chhattisgarh's CM announced a monthly allowance for unemployed youth
- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced on January 26, 2023, that unemployed youngsters in the state will be paid a monthly allowance beginning in the next fiscal year.
- The sum has yet to be determined, and a team is working on it.
- The chief minister also stated that beginning with the next fiscal year, each gram panchayat will be given $10,000 to organize tribal festivals in the Bastar division, Surguja division, and scheduled regions of the state.
IMF World Economic Outlook report projects Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2023
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected India to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, maintaining its 6.1% projection in its latest World Economic Outlook, citing "resilient" domestic demand amid a tough external environment.
- According to the research, growth is likely to decline from 6.8% for FY23 and then rebound to 6.8% in FY25.
- India’s GDP growth rate is expected to be significantly higher than all its comparable economies, which is set to grow at 5.4% in 2023 and 4.5% in 2024.
Nikhat Zareen selected as a brand ambassador of NMDC
- Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Champion and gold medalist at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to promote NMDC as its brand ambassador.
- NMDC is a national miner and India's largest iron ore producer.
- Nikhat Zareen personifies the NMDC's brand of power, courage, agility, and national pride.
Murali Vijay recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket
- Murali Vijay, the India opener, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on January 30, 2023, calling an end to a senior career that spanned more than 16 years.
- Vijay played in the first two Tests of India's 2018-19 tour of Australia, with the second Test in Perth being his farewell outing for the side.
- The Tamil Nadu opener made his Test debut against Australia during the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.
