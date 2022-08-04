Current Affairs in Short: 4 August 2022
- A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, according to the state media on August 3, 2022.
ISRO to launch new SSLV rocket on August 7
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching its new rocket -the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) from Sriharikota on August 7.
- ISRO has informed that the mission will launch at 9.18 am IST and it will be open to public viewing from ISRO's launch viewers gallery.
- ISRO has invited the general citizens to witness the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) Mission.
Rare white elephant born in Myanmar
- The rare elephant was born last month in the Rakhine state. The baby elephant weighs about 80kg and is about two and a half feet tall.
- The baby elephant's mother is 33-year-old Zar Nan Hla, who is kept by Myanma Timber Enterprise.
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves highest-ever price for sugarcane farmers
- The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2022-23 (October - September).
- The cabinet has approved Rs 305/qtl for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 percent, providing a premium of Rs 3.05/qtl for each 0.1 percent increase in recovery over.
- The government has also decided to not impose any deduction in the case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 percent. The move aims to protect sugarcane farmers in the country.
- The FRP of sugarcane is fixed to ensure a guaranteed price to the sugarcane farmers.
Indian Navy gets record 955,000 registrations for Agnipath scheme
- The Indian Navy has got record of 955,000 applications for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme.
- The candidates meeting the set criteria will undergo written examinations, followed by physical and medical tests.
- The final selections will be made after the candidate successfully passes all the tests.
- The Indian Navy is looking to induct almost 3,000 sailors under the scheme this year.
A private Kolkata school to launch its own nano-satellite
- A private school in Kolkata will launch its own nano-satellite. The school has signed an agreement with the Indian Technology Congress for the launch.
- The nano-satellite has been named PriyamvadaSat in the memory of Priyamvada Birla, former chairperson of the business group.
- The project will be monitored by ISRO and it aims to train students in space science. It is a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence.
