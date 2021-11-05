Current Affairs in Short: 5 November 2021

New York congresswoman Maloney introduces Diwali Day Act in the US Congress

•The New York congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney on November 3, 2021, introduced the Deepavali Day Act in the House of Representatives to make Diwali a national holiday in the US.

•Maloney was joined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congressman Gregory Meeks Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

•If the Deepavali Day Act gets approved, all federal institutions in the US will observe the Diwali holidays and honour the cultural heritage of millions of Indian Americans in the US.

•Congresswoman Maloney has earlier successfully advocated urging the US Postal Services to approve and issue a commemorative stamp to honour Diwali. The stamp got issued for circulation in 2016.

Indian Navy delivers 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilizers to Sri Lanka

•Two Indian Air Force planes carrying 100 tonnes of Nano Nitrogen Liquid Fertilizers successfully landed in Colombo, Sri Lanka on November 4, 2021.

•Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said that the delivery was conducted in response to a call by the Sri Lankan government for urgent support in airlifting nano fertilizers.

•In May 2021, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced to stop importing chemical fertilizers. Since then, Sri Lanka is experiencing an acute crisis of fertilizers after the ban.

•Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced the decision to import nano nitrogen liquid fertilizer to which India has offered to supply nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for ‘darshan’ from December 2023

•The Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya is ongoing and the temple will be open for ‘darshan’ for devotees from December 2023, said Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Gopal on November 3, 2021.

•Graphite from Bangalore, stones from Jodhpur and Mirzapur, sandstones from Bansi Paharpur have been coming in for the construction of the Ram Temple. Work on the 5-feet (1.5 meters) path of rafting is expected to be completed within 15 days.

•The General Secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed that the Ram Temple construction work is being done at night as the concreting is being done currently.

India to host 3rd NSA-level meeting on Afghanistan on November 10

•India will host the 3rd Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10, 2021. The dialogue to be held at the National Security Advisor (NSA) level will be chaired by India’s NSA Ajit Doval.

•All Central Asian countries as well as Russia and Iran have confirmed their participation. This is the first time that all central Asian countries will participate. Invitations to Pakistan and China were also extended however Pakistan informed that it will not attend the dialogue.

•The high-level NSA meet on Afghanistan to be hosted by India will deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan and address the growing concern of regional countries on the same. The meeting will allow countries to consult and coordinate efforts for promoting peace and security in Afghanistan.

India, Bhutan to set up 7 additional entry and exit points for trade

•Through the process of Letters of Exchange, India and Bhutan announced 7 additional entry and exit points of trade between both countries during the Commerce Secretary Level meeting in New Delhi on November 4, 2021, to deliberate on trade and transit issues.

•During the meeting, India and Bhutan deliberated extensive discussions on the current trade and transit issues including plans for strengthening bilateral trade relations and issues of mutual interest, increasing trade connectivity between both countries.

•Secretary, Department of Commerce BVR Subrahmanyam led the Indian delegation, and the Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Dasho Karma Tshering led the Bhutanese delegation at the Commerce Secretary Level meeting.