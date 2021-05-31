World's first Nano Urea Liquid launched: What is Nano Urea, how much will it cost? Know all about it

The world's first Nano Urea Liquid for farmers across the world was introduced by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on May 31, 2021.

IFFCO made the big reveal during its 50th annual general body meeting held in the online-offline mode in India on May 31, 2021.

According to IFFCO, the Nano Urea Liquid has been indigenously developed after several years of research by its scientists and engineers through a proprietary technology that was developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre, Kalol in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Krishi'.

What is Nano urea?

Urea that is produced from nano-technology to improve the efficiency of the nutrients of the crops is called as nano urea. The nano urea liquid will replace conventional Urea and it can curtail its requirement by at least 50 percent.

What is the benefit of Nano urea liquid?

The Nano Urea Liquid has been found to be effective and efficient for plant nutrition, which increases production with improved nutritional quality.

According to IFFCO, the nano urea liquid will also have a positive impact on the quality of underground water, very significant in reduction in global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development.

Why is this significant?

The introduction of nano urea liquid is significant as its use by farmers will boost balanced nutrition program by reducing the excess use of Urea application in the soil. It will help make the crops stronger, healthier and protect them from the lodging effect.

Excess urea not only causes environmental pollution but also harms soil health and makes plants more susceptible to disease and insect infestation, delaying the maturity of the crop and resulting in production loss.

How much will Nano Urea cost?

• The Nano Urea Liquid will be cost-effective as it will be cheaper and it will help in increasing farmers' income.

• Nano urea contains 40,000 ppm of Nitrogen in a 500 ml bottle, which is equal to nitrogen nutrient impact provided by one bag of conventional Urea.

• This will not only reduce the input cost of farmers but also due to its small size, it will also significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing.

• The 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea will be priced at Rs 240 for the farmers, which is 10 percent cheaper than the cost of a bag of conventional Urea.

Efficacy trials IFFCO had conducted around 11,000 farmer field trials (FFT's) on more than 94 crops across India to test the efficacy of nano urea. The recent countrywide trials were conducted on 94 crops, which showed an average 8 percent increase in yield.

Production & Rollout

• The production of Nano Urea Liquid will commence by June 2021, informed IFFCO. The commercial rollout will start soon thereafter.

• IFFCO has planned a massive countrywide campaign exercise to demonstrate and train the farmers about its usage and application.

• Nano urea will be primarily available to farmers through its cooperative sales and marketing channel apart from its sale on IFFCO's e-commerce platform.