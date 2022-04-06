Current Affairs in Short: 6 April 2022
The International Monetary Fund has lauded the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which prevented the increased prevalence of extreme poverty in India during COVID.
Current Affairs in Short
ADB projects India’s economic growth at 7.5% for 2022-23
- The Asian Development Bank has said that the Indian Economy is projected to grow by 7.5 percent in 2022-23 and the growth will further accelerate to 8% in 2023-24.
- As per the Asian Development Outlook 2022, the economic growth in the coming years will be supported by increased public investment in infrastructure and a pickup in private investment.
- ADB Country Director for India Takeo Konishi said that the country is on the path to a sustained economic recovery, thanks to the countrywide drive to deliver safe and wide-reaching COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Indian Government’s policy to improve logistics infrastructure, measures to improve farmers’ income, and incentives to facilitate industrial production will support the country’s recovery.
International monetary fund lauds Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
- The International Monetary Fund has lauded the food subsidy programme in India which prevented the increased prevalence of extreme poverty in India during COVID.
- IMF said in a report that the expansion of food transfers and subsidies make it a significant instrument for poverty alleviation.
- The report, while appreciating the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, demonstrated that the program provided insurance to the poor and prevented the increase in extreme poverty.
- The social safety net provided by Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana absorbed a major part of the pandemic shock.
Inquiry against Indian Olympic Association Chief Narinder Batra
- Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary inquiry against Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and some other unknown officials of Hockey India.
- In the complaint against Narinder Batra, it has been alleged that around Rs. 35 lakh of Hockey India funds have been spent on the personal benefits of Batra.
- Narinder Batra, who also heads the International Hockey Federation, will be called for questioning soon over the allegations against him.
Defence Minister to release third positive indigenisation list of major equipment on April 7
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in another major step to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat, will release the third positive indigenization list on April 7.
- The third list will comprise major equipment or platforms, which are scheduled to be completely indigenized by December 2025.
- The third list has been built on the first list of 101 items and the second list of 108 items that were promulgated on August 21, 2020, and May 31, 2021.
- The third list will consist of over 100 items which will include complex equipment and the systems that are being developed and are likely to translate into a firm order in the next 5 years.
Ministry of Education initiates process to ensure early start of Digital University
- The Ministry of Education in consultation with the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education as well as other stakeholders has initiated the process for ensuring the early start of Digital University in India.
- The Central Government had announced the establishment of the University in Union Budget 2022-23.
- The Digital University will provide access to the students across the country for world-class quality universal education.
- The University will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub-building cutting-edge ICT expertise.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.