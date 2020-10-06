Current Affairs in Short: 6 October 2020

IAF ready for a two-front war?

• The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war with China and Pakistan, said Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on October 5, 2020 during the annual Air Force Day press conference.

• The Air Chief stated that the emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond mandates a need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare.

• The Air Chief also mentioned that the integration of Rafales gave the IAF an operational and technological edge which would enable them to 'shoot first and strike deep and hard'.

Haryana government opens registration on 'Meri Fasal-Mera byora' portal for paddy procurement

• Haryana government has opened registration on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal for paddy procurement for the farmers outside the state from October 5, 2020.

• The decision was taken by the state government in response to the demand of the middlemen of different mandis of the state and farmers from outside the state.

• An official spokesperson for the state government said that this will help the farmers of other states in selling their crops during the paddy procurement season. This will also discourage profiteering of traders.

• As per an official statement, during procurement, the farmers should bring the certified copies of documents showing that they have sown paddy in their fields as owner or tenant.

India’s MagFast Beverages wins battle against PepsiCo to use 'Mountain Dew' trademark

• The Hyderabad-based MagFast Beverages has won the battle against Pepsico to use the trademark, 'Mountain Dew'.

Magfast Beverages Chairman Syed Ghaziuddin stated on October 5, 2020 that they had started selling packaged drinking water named 'Mountain Dew in the year 2000.

• He stated that PepsiCo launched its soft drink product in India under the name 'Mountain Dew' by 2003.

PepsiCo then started investigating and searching for water packages with the same name and filed against the Indian company in Delhi High court for infringement of their alleged trademark.

• However, the Delhi High court refused their appeal and appointed an advocate commissioner. The MagFast Beverages Chairman stated that all his documents have been checked thoroughly by the advocate commissioner for the authenticity of the product.

Ministry of Education issues guidelines for reopening schools amid Covid-19

• The Union Ministry of Education Ministry on October 5, 2020 issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15.

• Under the centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner from October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions will lie with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

• The Union Ministry said that States/UTs may adopt or adapt the standard operating procedure (SoP) as per local context and requirements.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JDU to contest 122 seats, 121 seats for BJP

• Janata Dal-United (JDU) has been allotted 122 seats, while the BJP has got 121 seats in their seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the same on October 6, 2020.

• JDU will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Moarch (HAM) from its quota while BJP will also allot some seats from its share to Vikassheel Insaan Party.

• This was decided during the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Bihar Chief Minister's official residence in Patna. Devendra Fadnavis, Sushil Modi, Sanjay Jaiswal, and Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the meeting.

• The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The result will be announced on November 10.

• In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, JD-U, RJD, and Congress had fought the elections together under the Mahagathbandhan banner, while the BJP-led NDA had fought the elections with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and other allies.