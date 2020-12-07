Current Affairs in Short: 7 December 2020

Nationwide shutdown called by protesting farmers on December 8

•A nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8th. The Bharat Bandh will be from 11-3 pm to avoid inconvenience to regular commuters.

•The spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that the farmers don’t want to cause problems for the common man. He stated that essential services such as ambulance and even weddings can go on as usual.

•Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his party’s support for the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers. The Chief Minister will be visiting the Singhu Border (Haryana-Delhi border) today, which one of the protest sites of the farmers.

•The farmer protests against the three agricultural laws have entered the 12th day. Despite 5 rounds of talks with the centre, no resolution has been reached on the issue. The farmers continue to stand by their demand for rolling back the laws.

•The 6th round of talks between the farmer unions and the centre are scheduled for December 9th.

Sushil Kumar Modi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

•Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on December 7, 2020. He was declared elected to the upper house of the Parliament in a by-poll that was made necessary due to the passing of LJP Founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

•The former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar was declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

•The final declaration was made after the nomination papers of the lone Independent candidate Shyam Nandan Prasad were rejected during scrutiny.

PM Modi to address virtual India Mobile Congress 2020 on December 8

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering the inaugural address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on December 8, 2020.

•The India Mobile Congress will be held virtually from December 8-10, 2020. The event is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications along with the Cellular Operators Association of India.

•The theme of the event this year is "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable”. The event aims to promote the centre’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital Inclusivity and Sustainable development and innovation vision.

•The event aims to boost foreign and local investments and encourage further research and development in the telecom and emerging technology sectors.

Armed Forces Flag Day observed today

•Armed Forces Flag Day was observed on December 7, 2020. The day is observed every year to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who serve India.

•On the occasions, the citizens are urged to make voluntary contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of personnel and ex-servicemen, their family members and also to rehabilitate those injured in wars.

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted stating that the Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to the armed forces and their families. He added saying that India is proud of their heroic and selfless sacrifice.

•PM Modi further appealed to all the citizens to contribute to the welfare of the forces, as the gesture will help many of the brave personnel and their families.

No construction or felling of trees for Central Vista Project: SC

•The Supreme Court on December 7, 2020 expressed its displeasure over the way the central government is going ahead with the construction work of the Central Vista Project.

•The top directed that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place for the Central Vista Project. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions that challenge the Rs 20,000 crore worth redevelopment project.

•The direction comes just a day before the foundation stone of the new Parliament House under the project is scheduled to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.