Current Affairs in Short: 7 February 2022

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

• China locked down a city of 3.5 million near the Vietnam border on February 7, 2022 after over 70 coronavirus cases were detected in the past three days.

• China is the only major world economy that is still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy. The nation is on a high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics.

• The officials in the southern Guangxi region announced that no one would be allowed to leave the city and residents in some districts will be confined to their homes.

Sri Lankan foreign minister on 3-day visit to India

• Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L Peiris arrived in Delhi, India on February 7, 2022 for a 3-day visit.

• India's Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla is expected to call on the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister.

• India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will also hold a meeting with the visiting Sri Lankan foreign minister in the evening.

Bangladesh signs deal to purchase 420 broad-gauge railway wagons from India

• Bangladesh signed an agreement with India on February 6, 2022 for the procurement of 420 broad-gauge wagons.

• The agreement was signed in Dhaka between the Bangladesh Railways project director Mizanur Rahman and India's Hindustan Engineering and Industries Limited.

• The agreement is worth Tk. 231 crore and it will be implemented within 27 months of the contract's signing. It will be implemented with the joint funding of the Bangladesh Government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project.

India records win in 1000th ODI

• India beat West Indies by six wickets at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 6, 2022. This was India's 1000th ODI match.

• Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is back after recovering from an injury, scored 60 runs off 51 balls helping India achieve the target of 177 runs in just 28 overs.

• The visitors were bowled out for 176 in 43.5 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets and Washington Sundar grabbing three wickets. India is now one up in the three-match ODI series.

Powerthon 2022 launched for enabling advanced technology in Power Distribution

• Union Power Minister RK Singh launched Powerthon 2022 to enable participants to find innovative solutions based on advanced emerging technologies to solve the complex problems in power distribution and ensure quality and reliable power supply.

• The hackathon will see participation from startups, Technology Solution Providers (TSPs), educational and research institutions, equipment manufacturers and state power utilities and other power entities.

• The participants will be briefed on the current challenges faced across the power distribution sector and then invited to participate and showcase their technology-driven solutions to solve complex problems.