Current Affairs in Short: 7 January 2021

IAF, commercial airlines to provide transport for COVID-19 vaccination drive across India

•The Indian Air Force and Commercial airlines will be providing transportation support to deliver the two COVID-19 vaccines across India.

•The suppliers of the vaccines are making arrangements to provide the vaccines in specialised containers that will keep them refrigerated safely for 24 hours during transportation and delivery to the local administration officials.

•The major part of transportation by air would be done by commercial airliners. The IAF would be providing lending facilities to commercial airliners at the military airfields where commercial planes do not operate.

•The transport aircraft of the IAF will be used for taking the vaccines to remote places in the country with advanced landing groups such as Arunachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

India to conduct second mock drill of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 8

•India will be conducting its second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination on January 8, 2021, ahead of the actual vaccine rollout.

•The second mock drill will be conducted across all districts of the country, except in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

•Uttar Pradesh has already conducted a mock drill on January 5 and Haryana conducted it today.

•Each district will identify three types of session sites in a similar manner as the previous mock drill including a public health facility, private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites.

•The first mock drill was conducted across 125 districts covering all states and union territories on January 2nd. The drill aims to test out the mechanisms laid out for COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Claire Polosak to become first female match official in men's Test match

•Claire Polosak will script history by becoming the first female match official in a men's Test match during the pink test between India and Australia.

•Claire will be the fourth umpire during the third Test. The match will begin on January 7, 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

•Claire had made history earlier when she became the first female umpire to stand in a men's ODI when she officiated in the World Cricket League Division 2 final between Namibia and Oman in 2019.

Justice Hima Kohli becomes first woman Chief Justice of Telangana HC

•Justice Hima Kohli became the first woman Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on January 7, 2021.

She was sworn in by Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a special ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

•Justice Hima Kohli is a post-graduate from the Delhi University and had studied Law on the same campus. She had enrolled herself in the Bar Council in 1984.

•She was previously serving as the Executive Chairman of Delhi State Legal Services Authority and as a Member of National Law University Governing Council.

WTO members commend India for improving trade, economic policies

•The members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have commended India for the steps it has taken to improve trade and economic policies to make make more inclusive and sustainable.

•The members relayed the same during India's seventh Trade Policy Review (TPR) that was conducted at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

•Trade Policy Review is an important mechanism under WTO monitoring function, which involves a comprehensive peer-review of the member's national trade policies.

•The Indian delegation for the review was headed by Commerce Secretary, Dr Anup Wadhawan. India's last TPR took place in 2015.