Current Affairs in Short: 7 July 2021

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam, impact felt in Meghalaya, West Bengal

• Assam was jolted by an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude earlier today. The impact was felt in Meghalaya and West Bengal as well.

• According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit at 8.45 am with the epicentre being at a depth of 14 km, in Goalpara, lower Assam.

• The earthquake triggered panic in Lower Assam districts and Meghalaya, as people ran out of their homes in many places including in Guwahati.

• In West Bengal, northern districts including Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri felt the impact of the earthquake.

• There was no immediate news of an injury to anyone or damage to property.

• Previously on April 28, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake had hit the region.

Union Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meetings cancelled

• The Union Cabinet meeting as well as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting, which was scheduled to take place at 11 am, was cancelled.

• This comes ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle that is scheduled to take place later in the evening.

• Over 35 Union Ministers are expected to be sworn into the Union Cabinet today.

US President Joe Biden’s admin to go door-to-door to vaccinate remaining Americana

• US President Joe Biden on July 6, 2021 announced that the United States will reach the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by the end of this week.

• The President stated that this was the goal was set in March and he is thrilled that they are going to hit just a few days after July 4th.

• Currently, over 67 percent of American adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine and more than 157 million Americans are fully vaccinated, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• However, millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected and due to this their communities are at risk. Hence, the Biden administration is planning to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.

Indian cricketers to get their second vaccine on July 7 and 9

• The Indian cricketers are currently on a break in the United Kingdom ahead of their five-match Test series against England. They will be given their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9.

• The Indian squad is scheduled to go into quarantine in Durham from July 14. Then they will be playing a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 after the BCCI requested the ECB to arrange for a practice game before the first Test gets underway on August 4.

• In a virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that his side wanted first-class games ahead of their series against England, but they were not granted that.

• England's entire ODI squad is currently in isolation after three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series against Pakistan.

Ashes of Covid victims to give life to plants in Bhopal's Bhadbhada crematorium

• Bhopal's Bhadbhada crematorium has decided to use the mortal remains of Covid victims left after cremation as fertilizer for the plantation on the campus.

• The massive number of cremations during the deadly second wave of COVID-19 had posed a huge challenge for the crematoriums as several tonnes of mortal remains in ash were left on their premises. The crematorium has decided to use the ashes as fertilizers for the plantation.

• The crematorium is planning to plant 3500 saplings in 12,000 square feet of land. The crematorium currently has 56 types of plant species. The saplings will become trees in 15-20 months and it will be around 30 percent denser than normal forest.

• While the ashes will act as manure for the trees, they will also have an emotional connection, as the trees will keep alive the memory of the people who died due to Covid.