Current Affairs in Short: 7 September 2021

Panacea Biotech successfully supplies second component of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

•Panacea Biotec has successfully produced and supplied the first batch of the second component of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for sale in India, said the firm and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in a joint statement.

•The second component of Sputnik V has been produced at Biotec’s vaccine manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh. The first batch of the second component of Sputnik V will be distributed in India through Dr Reddy’s Labs who is a partner of Panacea Biotec and RDIF.

•Sputnik V incorporates the use of heterogenous boosting which is two different vectors for the two shots in the entire vaccination course. This offers immunity for a longer duration than other COVID-19 vaccines.

•The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology based in Moscow, Russia, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Gujarat govt announce 11 per cent hike in DA for employees, pensioners

•Gujarat government has announced an 11 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021.

•The new Dearness Allowance (DA) rate will be 28 per cent, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the portfolio of the Finance ministry.

•The decision has been taken in accordance with the Dearness Allowance (DA) released for the central government staff. In July 2021, the central government had increased the DA rate for its employees from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

•The revised rate of DA will cost the state exchequer 378 crore rupees every month. The new DA will be reflected in the salary of the current month and the arrears of July and August 2021 will be paid in two installments by the year-end.

•More than 14 lakh employees and pensioners of the Gujarat government will be benefited from the 11 per cent hike in DA.

ISRO, IISC develop device for biological experiments in space

•Researchers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru have jointly developed a modular, self-contained device to cultivate micro-organisms.

•The device will aid scientists in carrying out biological experiments in outer space. The research has been published in Acta Astronautica.

•The device uses an LED and photodiode sensor combination to track bacterial growth by measuring the optical density or scattering of light. The process is similar to spectrophotometers used in the lab.

•The device will aid in activating and tracking the growth of a bacterium called Sporosarcina pasteurii over several days with minimal human involvement.

•Studying microbes in such extreme environments will help in gathering valuable insights for human space missions such as India’s first manned mission to space called Gaganyaan Mission.

Center launches 5 food processing projects in Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat

•Union Food Processing Industry Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Minister of State for Food Processing Industry Prahlad Singh Patel on September 7, 2021, virtually inaugurated 5 food processing projects in Assam, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

•These 5 food processing projects will help over 7,600 farmers and provide them with employment opportunities while reducing the waste of food crops.

•These 5 food processing projects launched across Assam, Karnataka, and Gujarat are worth over Rs 124 crores.

Bihar flood relief measures: state govt seeks assistance more than Rs 3,763 crores from Centre

•Bihar government has asked for assistance worth more than Rs 3,763 crores from the Centre for flood relief measures. The assistance has been based on a preliminary assessment, said Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi.

•A 6-member central team under the supervision of Joint Secretary in Home Ministry R K Singh is on a 3-day tour to Bihar for assessing the damages caused by the floods. The team will share its report to the Union Government.

•The team conducted an aerial survey of Darbhanga, Kuseshwarsthan of Darbhanga district, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and also met with the District Magistrate of Darbhanga, Madhubani in Darbhanga, and Samastipur.

•The flood situation in Bihar continues to be critical in 24 districts including West and East Champaran districts, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Samastipur, and Khagaria.

•Over 30 lakh people have been affected while 53 had died so far. Over 2 lakh 20 thousand people have relocated to safer areas. 29 NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.