Current Affairs in Short: 8 August 2022
The Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd.) V.K. Singh inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air from Mumbai to Ahmedabad virtually.
CA in Short 8 August 2022
US Navy Ship docks in India for the first time for repairs and maintenance
- The Navy Ship of the United States has docked in India for the first time for repairs and maintenance.
- US Naval Ship Charles Drew arrived at L&Ts Katupalli Shipyard at Ennore, near Chennai for undertaking repairs and maintenance.
- The USNS Charles Drew will be at the Katupalli shipyard for 11 days and will undergo repairs in various areas. The event also signifies the capabilities of the Indian Shipyard in the global ship repairing market.
- Indian Shipyards offer wide-ranging and cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services, using advanced maritime technology platforms.
ISRO’s launch of SSLV fails to place satellites in intended orbit
- The Chairman of the Indian Space Research organization S Somnath said that the maiden launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle failed to place the satellites in the intended orbit because of sensor anomaly.
- SSLV-D1-EOS 02 launched from the Sriharikota launch pad had placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 kms elliptical orbit instead of a 356 km circular orbit.
- The ISRO Chairman, while informing about the launch, said that the launch vehicle took off majestically at the intended time from the launch pad in Sriharikota.
- He further added that a team of experts will go deeper to find out the reason for this isolation.
Government inaugurates first flight of Akasa Air from Mumbai to Ahmedabad
- The Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd.) V.K. Singh inaugurated the first flight of Akasa Air from Mumbai to Ahmedabad virtually.
- The Union Minister, while speaking at the event said that over the last eight years India’s Civil Aviation industry has been completely transformed.
- Under the central government’s UDAN Scheme, there are 425 routes and the government aims at increasing to 1000 routes and the number of airports will go up to 100 from 68 airports.
- Akasa Air is also planning to expand its activities to 72 aircraft in the next 5 years which will significantly enhance the domestic aviation services in India.
RBI proposes to enable BBPS to accept cross border inward payments
- Non-Resident Indians will soon be able to make utility, education, and other bill payments for their families in India by using the Bharat Bill Payment Systems- BBPS.
- The Reserve Bank of India proposed to enable BBPS to accept cross-border inward payments.
- As per RBI, BBPS is currently accessible only to the residents of India. However, BBPS will also benefit from the payment of the bills of any biller onboarded on the BBPS platform in an interoperable manner.
- Reserve Bank of India has also decided to bring Credit Information Companies under the Internal Ombudsman framework.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.