CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Subject Wise Paper Review for Maths, English & GK with Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 14, 2025, 11:20 IST

CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The CDS 2 exam is being conducted by the UPSC today, 14 September, in three shifts. Candidates can check the CDS 2 Exam Analysis which includes the detailed paper review, section-wise analysis, difficulty level of the paper, expected good attempts, etc in this article.

CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025
CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The UPSC is conducting the CDS (Combined Defence Services) 2 exam on 14 September 2025, in three shifts for English, General Knowledge (GK), and Elementary Mathematics. The first shift started at 09:00 AM and concluded at 11:00 AM. 

UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services(CDS) Exam to recruit candidates who will be sent to officer-training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The exam is held twice a year.

CDS 2 Exam 2025 Overview

The UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually. The CDS 2 exam is being conducted today, on 14 September 2925 in three shifts. Check the exam related details below:

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name

CDS 2 (Combined Defence Services) Examination 2025

Date

14 September 2025

Mode

Offline / Pen & Paper

Subjects / Papers

English, General Knowledge (GK), Elementary Mathematics

Duration

2 hours per subject

Total Marks

300 (for IMA, INA, AFA- includes all three subjects); OTA candidates: 200 (English + GK)

CDS 2 2025: Subject-Wise Difficulty Level

Candidates can check the subject-wise difficulty level here. Once the exam gets over, we will provide the exam difficulty level based on students feedback.

Subject

Difficulty Level

English

To be Updated

General Knowledge (GK)

To be Updated

Elementary Mathematics

To be Updated

CDS 2 2025: Good Attempts

Expected good attempts will give you a rough idea as to how many questions must be attempted in order to be considered qualified for the exam.

Subject

Good Attempts (Estimated)

English

To be Updated

General Knowledge

To be Updated

Elementary Mathematics

To be Updated

CDS 2 2025 Exam Pattern

The CDS Exam Pattern includes three papers: English, GK, Mathematics for IMA, INA, and AFA. While those who have applied for the OTA, will only have to appear for English and GK papers. The exam duration is 2 hours.

Aspect

Details

Total Papers

3 papers for IMA, INA, AFA (English, GK, Mathematics). OTA candidates have 2 papers (English + GK).

Duration per Paper

2 hours each

Total Marks

IMA/INA/AFA: 300 (100 per subject)

OTA: 200 (English + GK)

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking

1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer

Check the UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

