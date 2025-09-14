CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Subject Wise Paper Review for Maths, English & GK with Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

CDS 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The UPSC is conducting the CDS (Combined Defence Services) 2 exam on 14 September 2025, in three shifts for English, General Knowledge (GK), and Elementary Mathematics. The first shift started at 09:00 AM and concluded at 11:00 AM.
UPSC conducts the Combined Defence Services(CDS) Exam to recruit candidates who will be sent to officer-training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA). The exam is held twice a year.
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Overview
The UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually. The CDS 2 exam is being conducted today, on 14 September 2925 in three shifts. Check the exam related details below:
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
CDS 2 (Combined Defence Services) Examination 2025
|
Date
|
14 September 2025
|
Mode
|
Offline / Pen & Paper
|
Subjects / Papers
|
English, General Knowledge (GK), Elementary Mathematics
|
Duration
|
2 hours per subject
|
Total Marks
|
300 (for IMA, INA, AFA- includes all three subjects); OTA candidates: 200 (English + GK)
CDS 2 2025: Subject-Wise Difficulty Level
Candidates can check the subject-wise difficulty level here. Once the exam gets over, we will provide the exam difficulty level based on students feedback.
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
To be Updated
|
General Knowledge (GK)
|
To be Updated
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
To be Updated
CDS 2 2025: Good Attempts
Expected good attempts will give you a rough idea as to how many questions must be attempted in order to be considered qualified for the exam.
|
Subject
|
Good Attempts (Estimated)
|
English
|
To be Updated
|
General Knowledge
|
To be Updated
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
To be Updated
CDS 2 2025 Exam Pattern
The CDS Exam Pattern includes three papers: English, GK, Mathematics for IMA, INA, and AFA. While those who have applied for the OTA, will only have to appear for English and GK papers. The exam duration is 2 hours.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Total Papers
|
3 papers for IMA, INA, AFA (English, GK, Mathematics). OTA candidates have 2 papers (English + GK).
|
Duration per Paper
|
2 hours each
|
Total Marks
|
IMA/INA/AFA: 300 (100 per subject)
OTA: 200 (English + GK)
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3rd mark deducted for each wrong answer
Check the UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off
