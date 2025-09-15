This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 September

Every day has a history associated with it. Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a date, just like secrets waiting to be told? On September 15, 1963, four young African-American girls died in a church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama—a stark moment in US civil rights history. In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws stripped German Jews of citizenship. In 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain reached a turning point as Britain resisted massive German air raids.
Also, on this day in history, Agatha Christie was born (1890), and William Howard Taft was born in 1857. In this article, we'll walk through additional events that occurred on this day. We'll explore how September 15 shaped nations, changed people, and inspired movements.
What Happened on this Day – September 15?
Here's what happened in history on September 15:
1821 – Central American Nations Declare Independence
- Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador declare independence from Spain.
- The decision ends three centuries of colonial rule.
- These nations later follow their own political paths but share September 15 as their Independence Day.
1857 – Birth of William Howard Taft
- William Howard Taft was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- He later becomes the 27th President of the United States.
- Taft also serves as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the only person to hold both offices.
1858 – First Transcontinental Mail Service
- The Overland Mail Company begins service to San Francisco.
- Stagecoaches carry mail across thousands of miles.
- It brings faster and more reliable communication between East and West.
1862 – Confederates Capture Harpers Ferry
- General Stonewall Jackson captures Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia).
- About 12,000 Union soldiers are taken prisoner.
- This victory supports General Lee's invasion of Maryland.
1890 – Birth of Agatha Christie
- Agatha Christie was born in Torquay, England.
- She becomes the world's best-selling mystery writer.
- Famous works include Murder on the Orient Express and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.
1914 – First Trenches Dug on the Western Front
- After the Battle of the Marne, both sides began digging trenches.
- This marks the start of trench warfare in World War I.
- The conflict becomes long, bloody, and stagnant.
1916 – Tanks First Used in Warfare
- At the Battle of the Somme, Britain used tanks for the first time.
- They advance into German lines but are slow and unreliable.
- Tanks, however, change the future of warfare.
1931 – Dirigible Docks at Empire State Building
- A small airship docks at the Empire State Building's mast in New York.
- Strong winds force it away after only a brief stop.
- The plan to make it a regular airship port is abandoned.
1935 – Nuremberg Race Laws Passed
- Nazi Germany strips Jews of citizenship.
- Marriage and relations between Jews and non-Jews are banned.
- These laws deepen discrimination and set the stage for the Holocaust.
1940 – Battle of Britain Day
- The German Luftwaffe launches a massive raid on Britain.
- The RAF shoots down dozens of German aircraft.
- The failed raid convinces Germany that it cannot win air supremacy.
1944 – Operation Stalemate at Peleliu
- U.S. Marines land on Peleliu in the Pacific.
- The battle is meant to support MacArthur's push to the Philippines.
- It results in heavy American losses.
1950 – U.S. Forces Land at Inchon
- During the Korean War, U.S. Marines landed at Inchon.
- The risky operation succeeds, changing the war's momentum.
- It is considered one of General MacArthur's boldest moves.
1954 – Marilyn Monroe's Skirt Scene Filmed
- The iconic subway-vent scene is filmed for The Seven Year Itch.
- Monroe's white dress, blowing in the wind, becomes world-famous.
- The moment angers her husband, Joe DiMaggio, and strains their marriage.
1955 – Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita was Published
- Nabokov's novel Lolita was released in Paris.
- The controversial story sparks outrage but becomes a bestseller.
- It secures Nabokov's place as a significant literary figure.
1959 – Khrushchev Visits the U.S.
- Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev arrives in Washington.
- He becomes the first Soviet head of state to visit America.
- The trip is filled with Cold War tension and publicity.
1962 – The Four Seasons' First #1 Hit
- The song Sherry by The Four Seasons reached number one in the U.S.
- It marks the start of the band's success in pop music.
- Frankie Valli becomes a household name.
1963 – Birmingham Church Bombing
- A bomb explodes at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Alabama.
- Four African American girls are killed.
- The attack shocks the nation and strengthens the civil rights movement.
1971 – Greenpeace is Founded
- Activists set sail from Vancouver to protest U.S. nuclear testing.
- Their boat, The Greenpeace, sparks an environmental movement.
- The group later grows into a global organisation.
1972 – South Vietnamese Forces Retake Quang Tri
- ARVN forces recapture Quang Tri City after heavy fighting.
- Thousands of North Vietnamese troops are reported killed.
- The battle is part of the Easter Offensive.
1978 – Muhammad Ali Wins Heavyweight Title
- At the Superdome in New Orleans, Ali defeated Leon Spinks.
- He regains the world heavyweight championship.
- Ali becomes the first boxer to win the title three times.
1990 – Melissa Benoit Abducted
- A 13-year-old girl disappears in Kingston, Massachusetts.
- Despite an FBI search, she is not found immediately.
- The case shocks the local community.
2008 – Lehman Brothers Declares Bankruptcy
- Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- It becomes the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
- The collapse deepens the global financial crisis.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 15?
September 15 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
- 1890 – Agatha Christie: British mystery author.
- 1907 – Fay Wray: Actress, famous for King Kong.
- 1977 – Tom Hardy: British actor, known for Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Dark Knight Rises.
Died on This Day – September 15
- 1806-1859 – Isambard Kingdom Brunel
Died in 1859. A great British engineer who built bridges, tunnels, and railways.
- 1944 – J. D. Bernal
Physicist. Died this day in 1971. Known for work in X-ray crystallography.
- 1964 – Alfred Blalock
Surgeon. Died this day. Famous for the "blue baby" operation.
- 2004 – Johnny Ramone
Guitarist of The Ramones. Died this day in 2004.
- 2017 – Harry Dean Stanton
Actor. Died this day in 2017. Known for many classic film roles.
- 2019 – Ric Ocasek
Musician, frontman of The Cars. Died this day in 2019.
- 2023 – Fernando Botero
Celebrated Colombian painter and sculptor. Died this day in 2023.
