This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 September

Every day holds a story—events that shaped nations, cultures, and lives. September 14 is no exception. In 1901, President William McKinley succumbed to gunshot wounds, paving the way for Theodore Roosevelt to become the youngest U.S. president. In 1812, Napoleon's forces entered Moscow, only to find the city abandoned. In 1814, Francis Scott Key penned "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812, a poem that would become America's national anthem.

In 1847, U.S. forces captured Mexico City during the Mexican-American War. In 1927, dancer Isadora Duncan tragically died in a car accident. In 1985, the beloved sitcom "The Golden Girls" premiered on television. In this article, we'll explore these events and more, exploring the significance of September 14 throughout history.