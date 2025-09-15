This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 September

Every day holds a story—events that shaped nations, cultures, and lives. September 14 is no exception. In 1901, President William McKinley succumbed to gunshot wounds, paving the way for Theodore Roosevelt to become the youngest U.S. president. In 1812, Napoleon's forces entered Moscow, only to find the city abandoned. In 1814, Francis Scott Key penned "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812, a poem that would become America's national anthem.
In 1847, U.S. forces captured Mexico City during the Mexican-American War. In 1927, dancer Isadora Duncan tragically died in a car accident. In 1985, the beloved sitcom "The Golden Girls" premiered on television. In this article, we'll explore these events and more, exploring the significance of September 14 throughout history.
What Happened on this Day – September 14?
Here's what happened in history on September 14:
1901 – Funeral of President William McKinley
- Event: President William McKinley died from an infection caused by gunshot wounds.
- Details: McKinley was shot in September 1901 and passed away on September 14.
- Outcome: Theodore Roosevelt became the youngest U.S. president at age 42.
1985 – "The Golden Girls" Premieres
- Event: The sitcom "The Golden Girls" premiered on television.
- Details: Focused on four older women, usually ignored on TV, living together in Miami.
- Legacy: The show was an instant hit, running for seven seasons and comprising 180 episodes.
1812 – Napoleon Enters Moscow
- Event: Napoleon Bonaparte's forces entered Moscow.
- Details: The city was abandoned by the population and the Russian army.
- Outcome: Marked a turning point in the Napoleonic Wars; the French army faced disaster afterwards.
1814 – Francis Scott Key Pens "The Star-Spangled Banner"
- Event: Francis Scott Key wrote the poem later set to music as the U.S. national anthem.
- Details: Witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry by the British during the War of 1812.
- Legacy: Became the national anthem in 1931.
1847 – U.S. Forces Capture Mexico City
- Event: General Winfield Scott led U.S. forces to capture Mexico City.
- Details: Victory followed months of fighting, including an amphibious landing at Vera Cruz.
- Significance: Pivotal in the Mexican-American War.
1862 – Battle of South Mountain
- Event: North and South clashed at South Mountain, Maryland.
- Details: Confederate forces under General Robert E. Lee delayed Union forces, allowing regrouping.
- Outcome: Part of the larger Maryland Campaign during the Civil War.
1927 – Dancer Isadora Duncan Dies
- Event: Isadora Duncan died in a car accident in Nice, France.
- Details: Her long silk scarf got tangled in her car wheel, causing strangulation.
- Legacy: Marked a tragic end to the life of a modern dance pioneer.
1959 – Soviet Probe Reaches the Moon
- Event: A Soviet rocket crashed onto the Moon's surface.
- Details: First artificial object from Earth to reach the Moon.
- Impact: Gave the USSR a short-lived advantage in the space race.
1964 – John Steinbeck Awarded the Medal of Freedom
- Event: Author John Steinbeck received the Medal of Freedom.
- Details: Already a Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner.
1964 – Pop-Tarts Debut
- Event: Kellogg's released Pop-Tarts.
- Details: Portable breakfast treat that became a popular snack worldwide.
1974 – Eric Clapton's "I Shot the Sheriff" Hits #1
- Event: Song reached No. 1 on music charts.
- Details: Cover of Bob Marley's reggae classic.
1975 – Elizabeth Ann Seton Canonized
- Event: Became one of the first American-born saints.
- Details: Founded schools and charitable work for people experiencing poverty.
1982 – Grace Kelly Dies
- Event: Princess Grace of Monaco died in a car accident.
- Details: Former Hollywood actress; accident occurred near Monte Carlo.
1988 – Dolores Huerta Beaten by Police
- Event: Labour leader attacked while peacefully protesting.
- Details: The Incident in San Francisco drew outrage but did not stop her activism.
1994 – MLB Cancels Playoffs and World Series
- Event: Major League Baseball cancelled the postseason due to a player strike.
- Impact: First time since 1904 that no champion was crowned.
1999 – Hurricane Floyd Evacuations
- Event: Millions evacuated their homes as Hurricane Floyd approached.
- Details: A Powerful storm affected the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast.
2015 – Ahmed Mohamed Arrested
- Event: A 14-year-old Muslim boy was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school.
- Details: Clock mistaken for a bomb; the incident sparked a national debate on racial profiling.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 14?
September 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on September 14
- 1879: Margaret Sanger – American nurse, birth control advocate.
- 1973: Nas – American rapper, known for "Street Dreams".
- 1983: Amy Winehouse – British singer-songwriter, famous for "Rehab".
Notable Deaths on September 14
- 1901: President William McKinley – Assassinated at age 58.
- 1927: Isadora Duncan, Dancer, died in a car accident.
- 1982: Grace Kelly – Princess of Monaco, former Hollywood actress.
