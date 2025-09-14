An Optical illusion is a type of puzzle that creates a misinterpretation in the brain, causing it to perceive reality differently and creating a false or misleading impression of reality. This occurs because the brain processes visual information by drawing on past experiences, context, and patterns, which can sometimes lead to incorrect conclusions. Optical illusions can occur due to factors like perspective, light, colour, movement, or the arrangement of shapes. These types of optical illusion are generally classified into three types: literal illusions (images that differ from the objects creating them), physiological illusions (effects resulting from prolonged eye stimulation), and cognitive illusions (misinterpretations based on assumptions). Are you ready for this optical illusion test? Today’s optical illusion is cleverly designed to test your perception. The image appears to be an illustrated scene featuring a young woman and a white dog in an outdoor setting, possibly a garden or picnic spot.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Parrot in this beautiful Artwork of this Optical Illusion. Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? Then, using your Super-Vision Eye Skill with 140+ IQ Level, find the Hidden Parrot in this beautiful Artworkof this Optical Illusion—within just 9 seconds! Try This: Do you have Superman-Vision with 20/20 Eye-Sight? Then, find out the Hidden Animal in this Geometrical Optical Illusion Using Your Hawk-Eye Vision with 20/20 Eye-Sight, Find the Hidden Sea-Horse in this Beautiful Underwater Artwork Optical Illusion This image is a beautifully illustrated underwater and above-water scene with an East Asian artistic style. At first glance, this underwater artwork appears to be a scene with several goldfish swimming, with one large, prominently detailed goldfish in the centre. Other smaller fish, aquatic plants, shells, and rocks are also visible.

You can also see above the water, a traditional East Asian-style wooden pavilion sits on the left side, surrounded by lush greenery and flowers. The illustration has a soft, fantasy-like, hand-drawn quality with vibrant yet soothing colours. But hidden somewhere in this vibrant composition is a Sea-Horse—blending seamlessly into the background. Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to locate the hidden Sea-Horse without scrolling away or asking for hints. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find the Hidden Sea-Horse in this Beautiful Underwater Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds? I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Sea-Horse in this Beautiful Underwater Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Sea-Horse in this Beautiful Underwater Artwork Optical Illusion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.