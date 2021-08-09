Current Affairs in Short: 9 August 2021

Indian Army contingent to participate in International Army Games 2021

•A 101-members contingent of the Indian Army will be participating in International Army Games 2021 in Russia from August 22 to September 4, 2021.

•The Indian Army contingent will take part in Army Scout Masters Competition, Polar Star, Elbrus Ring, Safe Route, and Sniper Frontier games to showcase their skills in High Altitude Area terrain, sniper, operations, combat engineering skills in obstacle-ridden terrain.

•Participation of the world armies in the competition aids in fostering military to military cooperation.

•India had won first place out of eight countries in the Army Scouts Master Competition held in 2019 in Jaisalmer, India.

Parliament passes Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Amendment Bill 2021

•Parliament on August 9, 2021, passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Insurance Guarantee Corporation Amendment Bill 2021. The bill will amend the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961.

•The Bill will offer depositors time-bound access to their insured deposit amount, in case of restriction from accessing their bank deposits.

•The Bill will make the Corporation liable to pay the insured deposit amount to depositors on an interim basis and mandate the Corporation to pay the insured amount to the depositors within 90 days if in case of liability.

•Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Bill focuses to support small depositors. The insurance cover limit under the Bill has also been increased from 1 lakh to 5 lakh.

Parliament passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill 2021

•Parliament on August 9, 2021, passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill 2021.

•The Bill will amend the Constitutional List of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh.

•The Bill will remove the Abor tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes identified in Arunachal Pradesh and further replaces certain Scheduled Tribes with other tribes.

•Union Minister Arjun Munda stated that the Amendment will serve justice to the tribal communities in the state. Currently, there are 18 tribal communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Border Roads Organization (BRO) begins ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

•Border Roads Organization (BRO) on August 9, 2021, began its ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, said the Ministry of Defence.

•BRO is conducting nationwide patriotic and welfare activities that include setting up 75 medical camps, plantation drives at 75 locations, and 75 school samvad.

•BRO will unfurl the Indian National Flag on Independence Day at 75 highest passes of the country to mark the main event.

PM Modi releases 9th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

•PM Narendra Modi on August 9, 2021, released the 9th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme through a video conference.

•Over Rs 19 thousand crores were released and transferred to the bank accounts of 9.5 crores farmers across the country.

•PM Modi noted that the government has been able to make the biggest ever purchase through farmers at MSP, be it Rabi or Kharif season. This has enabled in providing approximately Rs 85 thousand crores to wheat farmers and Rs 1.70 lakh crores to paddy farmers.

•The country saw a 50 per cent increase in the production of pulses in the past six years.

•Rs 1.60 lakh crores have been released to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.