Current Affairs in Short: 9 March 2020

North Korea has fired three projectiles: South Korea

• North Korea fired three projectiles on March 9, 2020, as per a statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

• South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North fired three devices towards the east, over the sea from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong province.

• This is North’s second test launch in a week. The nation reportedly test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles last week.

Maldives introduces motion to end gender discrimination

• The Parliament of Maldives on March 8, 2020 introduced a motion to launch an inquiry into gender discrimination in the nation. The motion was introduced on the occasion of International Women’s day.

• The motion aims to identify policies, laws and systems that are detrimental to women in the nation. It seeks to call for all necessary steps to ensure gender equality in the nation.

• The motion, while noting that women constitute 49 per cent of the country’s population, stated that ending gender discrimination and facilitating more opportunities for women will enable swifter development of the nation.

Italy records second-highest Covid-19 death toll

• Italy has recorded the second-highest Covid-19 death toll with fatalities nearly tripling to 366. China with 3,119 deaths has recorded the highest number of deaths overall.

• Italy also reported the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after China, overtaking South Korea. While South Korea currently has over 7,000 cases, Italy’s confirmed cases rose to 7,300.

• The most deaths have reportedly occurred in Italy’s wealthy north- Lombardy region.

Andhra Pradesh ranked 1st for overall implementation of Poshan Abhiyan

• The state of Andhra Pradesh has been ranked first for the overall implementation of Poshan Abhiyan, as per a recent report by NITI Aayog. The state has trained all its Angan Wadi Workers on modules created based on a lifecycle approach, first 1000 days of life, with the support of the incremental learning Approach (ILA).

• The State Government has also given smartphones to all the 55,607 angan wadi workers to improve service delivery and for day-to-day reporting.

• The Poshan Abhiyan seeks to reduce malnutrition in a phased manner across the country through a life cycle approach, by adopting a synergized and result oriented approach. It aims to achieve improvement in the nutritional status of children up to 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner.

• The Union Government is implementing Poshan Abhiyan, which was earlier known as National Nutrition Mission, across the nation since December 18, 2017 to address the problem of malnutrition.

Government proposes to create 75 lakh Self Help Groups by 2022

• The Union Government has proposed to create a total of 75 lakh Self Help Groups by 2022 to enable more women to get a livelihood.

• This was announced by the Rural Development Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar while addressing a programme on Women's Empowerment to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi on March 8, 2020.

• The Minister said that the women’s Self Help Groups are the backbone of poverty alleviation programmes. There are over 60 lakh SHGs across the country, mobilizing more than 6 crore 73 lakh women.

Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in the first half of 2021: Jitendra Singh

• Chandrayaan-3’s tentative launch schedule is expected to be in the first half of 2021. This was revealed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha. This means that there could be a slight delay in the launch of the third moon mission.

• The Minister said that the Chandrayaan–III mission has been configured based on the lessons learnt from Chadrayaan – II. The revised configuration is expected to take care of the robustness in design and capacity enhancement for mission flexibility.

• Chandrayaan-II lander –Vikram had hard-landed on the lunar surface in September 2019. The Indian Space Research Organisation had then taken a resolve to launch the project again.