Current Affairs in Short: April 11 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes Apple Stores in India, and ChaosGPT, among several others.
AAP Achieves National Party Status
- The Election Commission granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the status of a National Party, as per the political parties list released.
- In 2022, Arvind Kejriwal’s Party also won Punjab and Gujarat Elections. All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Communist Party of India have misplaced their position as National Party.
- It fulfilled the criteria to become a National Party. Benefits include free broadcasting in elections, common party symbol, etc.
ChaosGPT, AI Bot to Harm Humanity
- OpenAI’s AutoGPT has created an updated version called ‘ChaosGPT’. As the name suggests, it is intended to eradicate human beings.
- ChaosGPT warned Tsar Bomba as the most powerful nuclear weapon made till now.
- This AI chatbot is investigating various explosive devices and other ways of the holocaust. Its aim is to make dominance over the whole world.
India issued Dogri Version of Indian Constitution
- Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs announced the first edition of the Dogri Version of the Indian Constitution.
- It is a major step by the government as the goal is to boost linguistic diversity and protect the rich cultural heritage of India.
- Dogri is referred to as a kind of language which is spoken in Northern parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The translation of the Constitution into various languages has been a useful concept.
Gond Painting of MP Acquires GI Tag
- The famous Gond Art of Madhya Pradesh has been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
- GI Tag is a sign or symbol used on products indicating quality and reputation marks. These products include agricultural, food, industrial, etc.
- Gond painting is handprinted unique style art representing gods, goddesses, nature, trees, the moon, the sun, etc. Originating from the Gond tribes, they believe in decorating their homes and floors with motifs, tattoos, etc.
Apple to start Two Retail Stores in India
- Multinational Company Apple has taken one step forward to expand its brand. Two outlets will be opening in India.
- Apple BKC will be opened in Mumbai on April 18 while Apple Saket will be unveiled just after 2 days i.e. April 20 in Saket, Delhi.
- Apple's online store came up in India in the year 2020. With the launch of these new stores, Apple has also introduced its new playlist and wallpapers.
