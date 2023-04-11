AAP Achieves National Party Status

It fulfilled the criteria to become a National Party. Benefits include free broadcasting in elections, common party symbol, etc.

In 2022, Arvind Kejriwal’s Party also won Punjab and Gujarat Elections. All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Communist Party of India have misplaced their position as National Party.

The Election Commission granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the status of a National Party, as per the political parties list released.

ChaosGPT, AI Bot to Harm Humanity

This AI chatbot is investigating various explosive devices and other ways of the holocaust. Its aim is to make dominance over the whole world.

ChaosGPT warned Tsar Bomba as the most powerful nuclear weapon made till now.

OpenAI’s AutoGPT has created an updated version called ‘ChaosGPT’. As the name suggests, it is intended to eradicate human beings.

India issued Dogri Version of Indian Constitution

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs announced the first edition of the Dogri Version of the Indian Constitution.

It is a major step by the government as the goal is to boost linguistic diversity and protect the rich cultural heritage of India.