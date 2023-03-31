Current Affairs in Short: March 31 2023
Dream11 Introduced DreamX UPI App
- DreamX application has been launched by the Dream11 sports platform.
- The IPL Tournament of this season begins on March 31, 2023.
- This UPI Payments App will allow users to spend their winnings from the available platform.
Elon Musk titled as the Most Followed Twitter User
- The business tycoon Elon Musk left behind former US President Barack Obama along with Justin Bieber in the number of followers he gained on Twitter.
- Twitter records that over 450 million people across the world use this famous social networking platform.
- Out of the total Twitter users, more than 133 million follow this new owner Elon. He acquired this site on October 27, 2023, for worth $44 billion.
CatGPT - New AI Chatbot grabs everyone’s attention
- Social media users are thrilled with another Artificial Intelligence communication product called CatGPT after several ChatGPTs came into the market.
- The theme of this launch is feline and it is obvious from the name itself that it is all about cats. In CatGPT, all answers are received with a Cat GIF for example cats are shown drinking water from taps, losing their balance and much more created for fun.
- Chinese Technology Company Baidu announced the launch of this latest model to be scheduled in March.
Amit Kshatriya assumes as Head of NASA’s Moon to Mars Program
- Indian-American Amit Kshatriya was designated as the Chief of the recently launched initiative ‘Moon to Mars’ of NASA
- This will be done to implement the exploration of the Red Planet and Amit is its new and first head. A new office has also been established by the Space Agency to carry out its upcoming projects.
- In 2021, he was Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator and he was rewarded for his work as he got the Leadership Excellence Medal.
Indian Forex Reserves Increase by $578.78 bn
- The foreign exchange reserves of India witnessed an escalated move from $5.77 billion to $578.778 billion.
- This is the second time in the week that the stock has risen. RBI observed that the Gold Reserves leapt from $ 1.37 billion to $ 45.48 billion which is a great achievement.
- In October 2021, the country saw the highest peak point as the reserves rose to $645 billion.
