Current Affairs in Short: May 11 2023

Google Bard Now Available in 180 Nations

Improved images and PaLM2 updates have been recently added to the company’s bucket list with its advancing tools.

This AI model can be used for multiple works including creating answers to your questions, helping with coding projects, etc.

Google Bard now comes up in India with its latest features and upgradation initiated by the multinational company. In the beginning, it was only accessible in UK and US.

Rhythm Sangwan Won Bronze Medal at ISSF World Cup 2023

While shooter Manu Bhaker won in the men’s category. 19-year-old Rhythm acquired 581 to finish 3rd round and reached finals.

She won the feat in the women’s 10m air pistol category in Bakur, Azerbaijan held on May 10, 2023. She scored 219.1 on the final test.

At the International Shooting Sport Federation 2023, Rhythm Sangwan has been honoured with a bronze medal.

Lawyer Rajiv Luthra’s Death at 67

Veteran corporate lawyer and founder of the law firm Luthra & Luthra, Rajiv Luthra took his last breath on May 10 (Wednesday). The reason for his death was a short illness.

The veteran lawyer is survived by his wife Gayatri and two daughters. The cremation will take place at Delhi’s Lodhi Road Crematorium.