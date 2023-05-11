Current Affairs in Short: May 11 2023
Google Bard Now Available in 180 Nations
- Google Bard now comes up in India with its latest features and upgradation initiated by the multinational company. In the beginning, it was only accessible in UK and US.
- This AI model can be used for multiple works including creating answers to your questions, helping with coding projects, etc.
- Improved images and PaLM2 updates have been recently added to the company’s bucket list with its advancing tools.
Rhythm Sangwan Won Bronze Medal at ISSF World Cup 2023
- At the International Shooting Sport Federation 2023, Rhythm Sangwan has been honoured with a bronze medal.
- She won the feat in the women’s 10m air pistol category in Bakur, Azerbaijan held on May 10, 2023. She scored 219.1 on the final test.
- While shooter Manu Bhaker won in the men’s category. 19-year-old Rhythm acquired 581 to finish 3rd round and reached finals.
Lawyer Rajiv Luthra’s Death at 67
- Veteran corporate lawyer and founder of the law firm Luthra & Luthra, Rajiv Luthra took his last breath on May 10 (Wednesday). The reason for his death was a short illness.
- The veteran lawyer is survived by his wife Gayatri and two daughters. The cremation will take place at Delhi’s Lodhi Road Crematorium.
- He began his career as a chartered accountant, pursued Law and was an alumnus of the University of Delhi. In the year 1989, he established his own firm Luthra & Luthra Law Offices at the age of 31.
National Technology Day 2023 Falls on May 11
- National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 to acknowledge innovations and scientific discoveries by famous Indian engineers.
- This year’s theme was ‘School to Startups - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’.
- Various nuclear tests were conducted at the Pokhran range centre located in Rajasthan in the year 1998. Since then, the day is annually celebrated by the government.
Rajiv Dhar designated as Interim CEO of NIIF
- The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has taken on board Rajiv Dhar on May 11, 2023, as Interim CEO and MD.
- Sujoy Bose planned to leave his role and now the new CEO has been appointed by the quasi-sovereign wealth fund. Dhar has been part of it since 2017.
- The government has established Rs 40,000 crore for commercial funding.
