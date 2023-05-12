Current Affairs in Short: May 12 2023
International Nurses Day Celebrated on May 12
- International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to show gratitude towards nurses across the world who play a major role in the Healthcare Sector.
- The theme decided for 2023 is “Our Nurses, Our Future”. This day is a world campaign that aims to attain better health all over the world.
- This day remembers the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She is regarded as the founder of modern nursing.
Ayushmann Khurrana to Cheer India at Special Olympics
- Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to lead and support the Indian team at the Special Olympics which is for people having cognitive disabilities.
- His work will be to cheer and encourage the athletes at a sports event going to be held in Berlin from June 16 to June 25, 2023.
- The actor expressed his feelings by saying that he is really grateful to meet brilliant people in his life and that humans have unlimited potential.
SC Verdict on Same-Sex Marriage
- The Supreme Court of India has once again delayed announcing its final decision and will resume after its Summer Break.
- The legal body passed a verdict in which Same-Sex Marriage is reserved for further consideration to make it legal across the country.
- For this appeal, a group of 6 lawyers including the Chief Justice of India chaired the session and observed both sides before leaving it to the Parliament, the Supreme Authority of India.
India’s First Reading Lounge Opened
- The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport becomes the first-ever in India to launch a reading lounge.
- There will be multiple books on different subjects which will include literature, international languages, etc. Also, there will be books by young authors which are published under PM Modi’s Yuva Yojana, apart from books on Kashi.
- This lounge was set up with the help of the National Book Trust (NBT).
35th Edition of CORPAT Exercise
- The 35th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) was conducted between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy between May 03 to May 10, 2023.
- Indigenously developed Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari along with His Thai Majesty’s Ship (HTMS) Saiburi, a Chao Phraya Class Frigate and Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies took part in the CORPAT event with IMBL in the Andaman Sea.
- This will improve operational synergy by exchanging information in order to prevent illegal immigration.
