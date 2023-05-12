Current Affairs in Short: May 12 2023

International Nurses Day Celebrated on May 12

This day remembers the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. She is regarded as the founder of modern nursing.

The theme decided for 2023 is “Our Nurses, Our Future”. This day is a world campaign that aims to attain better health all over the world.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to show gratitude towards nurses across the world who play a major role in the Healthcare Sector.

Ayushmann Khurrana to Cheer India at Special Olympics

Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to lead and support the Indian team at the Special Olympics which is for people having cognitive disabilities.

His work will be to cheer and encourage the athletes at a sports event going to be held in Berlin from June 16 to June 25, 2023.