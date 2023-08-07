Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023- 'Amrit Bharat Station' Scheme

Current Affairs One Liners: August 07 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, National Javelin Day, National Handloom Day, New Prime Minister of Cambodia etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Cambodia- Hun Manet

2. When is National Javelin Day celebrated every year - 07 August

3. How many railway stations across the country will be modernized under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme - 508

4. Which Indian has become the youngest world champion in archery - Aditi Swami

5. Recently the Lok Sabha Secretariat has restored the Lok Sabha membership of which leader – Rahul Gandhi

6. Which Indian player has won the doubles title in the women's tennis hardcourt event in Spain - Prarthana Thombare

7. How many railway stations in Uttar Pradesh will be modernized under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme - 55

8. When is National Handloom Day celebrated every year - 07 August

Read the latest Current Affairs updates
