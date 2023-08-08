Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023- Malabar Exercise 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Malabar Exercise 2023, World Athletics Championships, Tesla's new CFO etc.

1. Who participated from India's side in the 13th BRICS Trade Ministers' meeting - Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

2. Who will lead the Indian team in the World Athletics Championships - Neeraj Chopra

3. With which university IIT-Hyderabad has launched a Joint Doctoral Program (JDP) in Ph.D. - Kathmandu University

4. The Union Cabinet has approved how much rupees for broadband connectivity in villages under the BharatNet project- Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore

5. Which pair won gold medal in SL3-SL4 category in Para-Badminton International-2023 – Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam

6. Which country will host the 10-day Malabar Exercise this year – Australia

7. What is the title of the short film made by the Sports Authority of India on the athletes participating in the Asian Games - 'Halla Bol'

8. Who has become the second youngest Indian to score a half-century in T20I cricket - Tilak Verma

9. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Tesla - Vaibhav Taneja

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 08 2023- Tesla's New CFO

Current Affairs Quiz: August 07 2023- National Handloom Day 2023