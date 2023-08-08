Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023- Malabar Exercise 2023

Current Affairs One Liners: August 08 2023
1. Who participated from India's side in the 13th BRICS Trade Ministers' meeting - Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

2. Who will lead the Indian team in the World Athletics Championships - Neeraj Chopra

3. With which university IIT-Hyderabad has launched a Joint Doctoral Program (JDP) in Ph.D. - Kathmandu University

4. The Union Cabinet has approved how much rupees for broadband connectivity in villages under the BharatNet project- Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore 

5. Which pair won gold medal in SL3-SL4 category in Para-Badminton International-2023 – Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam

6. Which country will host the 10-day Malabar Exercise this year – Australia

7. What is the title of the short film made by the Sports Authority of India on the athletes participating in the Asian Games - 'Halla Bol'

8. Who has become the second youngest Indian to score a half-century in T20I cricket - Tilak Verma

9. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of Tesla - Vaibhav Taneja

Read the latest Current Affairs updates
