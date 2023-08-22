Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023- Bharat New Car Assessment Program

Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023
1. The 15th summit of the BRICS group is being organized under the chairmanship of which country – South Africa

2. Where was the 20th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' meeting organized - Indonesia

3. Who launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) – Nitin Gadkari

4. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Nepal – Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha

5. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed an MoU with which ministry - Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

6. Who has become the second Indian to reach the final of Chess World Cup- R Praggnanandha

7. In which state has the Chief Minister's Learn-Earn scheme been launched - Madhya Pradesh

8. Which country hosted the Malabar Exercise 2023 – Australia

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
