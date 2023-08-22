Current Affairs One Liners: August 22 2023- Bharat New Car Assessment Program
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Bharat New Car Assessment Program, Chief Minister Seekho-Kamao Yojana, Chess World Cup 2023, Malabar Exercise 2023 etc.
1. The 15th summit of the BRICS group is being organized under the chairmanship of which country – South Africa
2. Where was the 20th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' meeting organized - Indonesia
3. Who launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) – Nitin Gadkari
4. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of Nepal – Bishombhar Prasad Shrestha
5. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has signed an MoU with which ministry - Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
6. Who has become the second Indian to reach the final of Chess World Cup- R Praggnanandha
7. In which state has the Chief Minister's Learn-Earn scheme been launched - Madhya Pradesh
8. Which country hosted the Malabar Exercise 2023 – Australia
