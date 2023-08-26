Current Affairs One Liners: August 25 2023-Chandrayaan-3 Mission

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Neeraj Chopra, Chess World Cup 2023, 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' Chandrayaan-3 Mission etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: August 25 2023
1. Government of India has recently launched an invoice incentive scheme by the name of- Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar

2. Who won the title of Chess World Cup 2023 – R Praggnananda

3. Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 with a throw of how many meters - 88.77 meters

4. Which film won the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards - Rocketry

5. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has tied up with whom to explore business opportunities in the civil aviation sector - Hevas Aerotech India

6. President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu released a postal stamp in whose memory - Dadi Prakashmani

7. Which city has got the first place in the 'population above 10 lakh' category of Clean Air Survey-2023- Indore

