Current Affairs Quiz: August 25 2023- 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar'

1. What is the name of the Invoice Incentive Scheme launched by the Government of India recently?

(a) 'Mera Bill Mera Haque'

(b) 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar'

(c) 'Mera Bill Nai Pahal'

(d) None of these

2. Which player won the title of Chess World Cup 2023?

(a) Viswanathan Anand

(b) Levon Aronian

(c) Magnus Carlsen

(d) R. Praggnananda

3. Which city has got the first position in the '10 lakh population' category of the Clean Air Survey-2023?

(a) Indore

(b) Bhopal

(c) Agra

(d) Jaipur

4. Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 with a throw of how many metres?

(a) 88.77 Meters

(b) 88.55 Meters

(c) 88.00 Meters

(d) 88.33 Meters

5. Which film won the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards?

(a) Sardar Udham Singh

(b) Rocketry

(c) The Kashmir Files

(d) Gangubai Kathiawadi

6. President Smt. Draupadi Murmu released a postal stamp in whose memory?

(a) Parkash Singh Badal

(b) Arun Jaitley

(c) Grandmother Prakashmani

(d) none of these

7. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has tied up with whom to explore business opportunities in the civil aviation sector?

(a) Go Air

(b) Air India

(c) Hevas Aerotech India

(d) Indigo

Answer:-

1. (b) 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar'

Government of India is starting an 'Invoice Promotion Scheme' named 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar' to encourage the initiative of customers seeking bills for all purchases. It is being taken forward in collaboration with all the state governments. This pilot scheme will be launched on September 1, 2023. It will be initially launched in the states of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Assam, Gujarat and Haryana.

2. (c) Magnus Carlsen

Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen has won the FIDE World Cup title, his first title. In the final match, Carlsen defeated India's young chess player Rameshbabu Praggnananda. Magnus Carlsen has also won the World Championship 5 times. India's Viswanathan Anand and Levon Aronian have won the FIDE World Cup title 2-2 times.

3. (a) Indore

In the Clean Air Survey-2023, Indore has secured the first position, Bhopal fifth, Jabalpur 13th and Gwalior 41st in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakhs. Principal Secretary Environment Gulshan Bamra said that in the category of cities with a population of 3 lakh to 10 lakh, Sagar has got 10th place in the country with 188.02 points.

4. (a) 88.77 m

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 with his career fourth best throw of 88.77m. The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50 metres. The qualifying window has started from July 1. The 25-year-old Chopra has qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in the very first attempt of the qualifying round.

5. (b) Rocketry



The 69th National Film Awards have been announced. The Best Actress award went to Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi). And the Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan). Best Actor Award was given to Allu Arjun for the film Pushpa. The film 'RRR' won the award for Best Action Direction, Best Special Effects and Best Choreography.

6. (c) Grandmother Prakashmani

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu released a postal stamp in the memory of Grandmother Prakashmani, former head of Brahma Kumaris at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. This postage stamp was released under the 'My Stamp' initiative of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, on the occasion of the 16th death anniversary of Dadi Prakashmani.

7. (c) Hevas Aerotech India

Aircraft services provider Hevas Aerotech India has signed a pilot agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to explore business opportunities in the civil aviation sector, both in the domestic and international markets. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is an Indian public sector aerospace and defense company headquartered in Bangalore.

