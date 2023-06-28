Current Affairs One Liners: June 28 2023- Special Director of CBI

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Energy Transition Index 2023, Special Director of CBI, new Chief Secretary of Punjab etc.

1. Which IPS officer has been appointed as the Special Director of CBI – Ajay Bhatnagar

2. What is India's rank in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum - 67th

3. Which insurance company has started payment facility through WhatsApp and UPI for premium – Tata AIA

4. Who has become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests in world cricket – Nathan Lyon

5. FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will be organized in which city – Jeddah

6. Who has been appointed as the new Director of Outer Space Affairs of the United Nations- Aarti Hola-Maini

8. Which country is on top in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum – Sweden

9. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Punjab – Anurag Verma

