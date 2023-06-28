Current Affairs One Liners: June 28 2023- Special Director of CBI

Current Affairs One Liners: June 28 2023
 1. Which IPS officer has been appointed as the Special Director of CBI – Ajay Bhatnagar

2. What is India's rank in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum - 67th

3. Which insurance company has started payment facility through WhatsApp and UPI for premium – Tata AIA

4. Who has become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests in world cricket – Nathan Lyon

5. FIFA Club World Cup 2023 will be organized in which city – Jeddah

6. Who has been appointed as the new Director of Outer Space Affairs of the United Nations- Aarti Hola-Maini

8. Which country is on top in the Energy Transition Index released by the World Economic Forum – Sweden

9. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Punjab – Anurag Verma

