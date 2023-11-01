Current Affairs One Liners: November 01 2023- 'Bazball'

Quick Links

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 1, 2023, 18:02 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 01 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'India International Film Festival', 'Bazball', World's first AI Safety Summit etc. 

1. In which dictionary has the word 'Bazball' related to cricket been added recently - Collins

2. Which drone company has recently received certification from DGCA- Throttle Aerospace Systems

3. Who has become the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket - Shaheen Afridi

4. Which England cricketer has announced his retirement from international cricket after the World Cup 2023 - David Willey

Also read: Current Affairs Quiz: 01 November 2023

5. Who will chair the International Jury Panel in 'India International Film Festival' - Shekhar Kapur

6. In which country is the world's first AI Safety Summit being organized - Britain

7. Which country has recently given the facility to Indians to travel without visa – Thailand

8. Who is representing India in the world's first AI Safety Summit- Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar

