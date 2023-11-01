Current Affairs Quiz: 01 November 2023- World's first AI Safety Summit

1. Which country has recently given the facility to Indians to travel without visa?

(d) Aero360

3. In which country is the world's first AI Safety Summit being organized?

(a) Britain

(b) France

(c) USA

(d) India

4. Who will chair the International Jury Panel at 'India International Film Festival'?

(a) Akshay Kumar

(b) Anurag Thakur

(c) Shekhar Kapur

(d) Amitabh Bachchan

5. Which England cricketer has announced his retirement from international cricket after the World Cup 2023?

(a) Moeen Ali

(b) Adil Rashid

(c) David Wiley

(d) Joe Root

6. Who has become the fastest fast bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket?

(a) Rashid Khan

(b) Shaheen Afridi

(c) Jasprit Bumrah

(d) Kuldeep Yadav

7. In which dictionary has the word 'Baseball' related to cricket been added recently?

(a) Oxford

(b) Collins

(c) Webster

(d) None of these

Answer:-

1. (d) Thailand

Southeast Asian country Thailand has recently provided the facility to Indians to travel without visa. Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa during the period from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024. Thailand has taken this decision with the aim of promoting tourism in the country. After Malaysia, China and South Korea, about 12 lakh tourists have visited Thailand so far this year.

2. (c) Throttle Aerospace Systems

RatanIndia Enterprises-owned drone company Throttle Aerospace Systems has received type-certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for manufacturing drones. Throttle Aerospace was the first company in India to receive a Drone License Certificate from DGCA and was eligible for the Product Linked Scheme of the Government of India.

3. (a) Britain

The world's first AI Safety Summit has started in the European country Britain, many countries including India, America, France, Singapore are participating in this conference. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar is representing India at the two-day summit starting on November 1 in Buckinghamshire in southern England. This is the first time that such an AI Safety Summit is being organized.

4. (c) Shekhar Kapur

Famous filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will chair the international jury panel at the 'India International Film Festival'. The 54th edition of this film festival will be organized from November 20 to November 28, 2023 in Goa. It is one of the largest film events in South Asia. It was established in 1952.

5. (c) David Wiley

England cricket player David Willey has announced his retirement from international cricket after the World Cup. 33-year-old Willie made his debut for England in 2015. So far he has played 70 ODI and 43 T20 International matches for England. David Willey has also taken 94 wickets in ODIs.

6. (b) Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has become the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. He achieved this feat in a match played against Bangladesh in the World Cup. He achieved his 100 ODI wickets in his 51st ODI match. Earlier this record was in the name of Mitchell Starc of Australia who had achieved this feat in his 52nd match.

7. (b) Collins

Recently the word 'Bazball' related to cricket has been included in the prestigious Collins Dictionary. This word is used to adopt an aggressive approach in the game of cricket. This term was first used by Andrew Miller. This word came into discussion when Brendon McCullum was made the captain of England's Test team.

