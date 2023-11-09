Current Affairs One Liners: November 09 2023-'My Bill My Rights' Scheme

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Ballistic Missile Holocaust, 'My Bill My Rights' Scheme, Surveyor General of India etc. 1. Which ship of the Indian Coast Guard has been decommissioned recently- Sangram

2. Who has recently been appointed as the Surveyor General of India- Hitesh Kumar S Makwana 3. In which state did Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launch 12 GST Seva Kendras – Gujarat

4. India recently successfully tested which short-range ballistic missile - Pralay ALSO READ: Current Affairs Quiz: 09 November 2023

5. Who has been appointed as Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation- V Chandrashekhar 6. Which state government has recently approved the first export promotion policy of the state to promote exports- Maharashtra