Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 15 2023- ODI World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Skydiver Sheetal Mahajan, ODI World Cup 2023, "One Station One Product", Babar Azam  etc.

Bagesh Yadav
By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 16, 2023, 20:39 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 15 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: November 15 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Skydiver Sheetal Mahajan, ODI World Cup 2023, "One Station One Product", Babar Azam  etc.

1. Who has become the first woman to skydive from 21,500 feet near Mount Everest – Sheetal Mahajan

2. Who was the founder of Sahara Group who passed away recently- Subrata Roy

3. ICC has recently suspended the cricket board of which country - Sri Lanka

4. When is Children's Day celebrated every year in India - 14 November

5. Indian Railways' "One Station One Product" initiative is now operational at how many stations - 1,037

6. Who has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain- David Cameron

7. Who has become the first Indian female cricketer to be included in ICC's 'Hall of Fame' - Diana Edulji

8. Which former Indian opening batsman has been included in ICC's 'Hall of Fame' - Virender Sehwag

9. Who was the captain of Pakistan cricket team who has resigned from the captaincy- Babar Azam

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF August 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2023
View all

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept