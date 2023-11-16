Current Affairs One Liners: November 15 2023- ODI World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Skydiver Sheetal Mahajan, ODI World Cup 2023, "One Station One Product", Babar Azam etc. 1. Who has become the first woman to skydive from 21,500 feet near Mount Everest – Sheetal Mahajan

2. Who was the founder of Sahara Group who passed away recently- Subrata Roy 3. ICC has recently suspended the cricket board of which country - Sri Lanka

4. When is Children's Day celebrated every year in India - 14 November 5. Indian Railways' "One Station One Product" initiative is now operational at how many stations - 1,037

6. Who has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain- David Cameron 7. Who has become the first Indian female cricketer to be included in ICC's 'Hall of Fame' - Diana Edulji

8. Which former Indian opening batsman has been included in ICC's 'Hall of Fame' - Virender Sehwag 9. Who was the captain of Pakistan cricket team who has resigned from the captaincy- Babar Azam