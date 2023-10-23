Current Affairs One Liners: October 23 2023- 4th Asian Para Games

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 7th 'Future Investment Initiative', New CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Para Games 2022 etc.
1. Which Indian player won the Abu Dhabi Masters Badminton 2023 women's singles title- Unnati Hooda
2. Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away, he was associated with which sport – Cricket
3. Who has been appointed as assistant coach by Rajasthan Royals- Shane Bond
4. Who has been selected as the new CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank- Ashok Vaswani
5. 'Anubhav Award' 2023 has been given by which Union Minister - Jitendra Singh
6. Who won the gold medal in men's high jump T63 event at Asian Para Games 2022- Shailesh Kumar
7. Which state's women's badminton team won the first gold medal of the 37th National Games - Assam
8. Who won silver medal in men's high jump T63 event at Asian Para Games 2022- Mariyappan Thangavelu
9. Who is participating on behalf of India in the 7th 'Future Investment Initiative' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Also read:
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table
ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers List