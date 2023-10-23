Current Affairs One Liners: October 23 2023- 4th Asian Para Games

1. Which Indian player won the Abu Dhabi Masters Badminton 2023 women's singles title- Unnati Hooda

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 7th 'Future Investment Initiative', New CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Para Games 2022 etc.

2. Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away, he was associated with which sport – Cricket

3. Who has been appointed as assistant coach by Rajasthan Royals- Shane Bond