Current Affairs Quiz: 23 October 2023- Abu Dhabi Masters Badminton 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Anubhav Award' 2023 and Abu Dhabi Masters Badminton 2023 etc.

2. 'Anubhav Award' 2023 has been given by which Union Minister?

(d) Anurag Thakur

3. Which state's women's badminton team won the first gold medal of the 37th National Games?

(a) Karnataka

(b) Assam

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Kerala

4. Who has been elected as the new CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

(a) Ajay Kapoor

(b) Uday Kotak

(c) Ashok Vaswani

(d) Ajay Sinha

5. Who won the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 event at the Asian Para Games 2022?

(a) Shailesh Kumar

(b) Mariyappan Thangavelu

(c) Amit Kumar

(d) Vivek Kala

6. Who has been appointed as assistant coach by Rajasthan Royals?

(a) Zaheer Khan

(b) Javagal Srinath

(c) Glenn McGrath

(d) Shane Bond

7. Bishan Singh Bedi has passed away, he was associated with which sport?

(a) Hockey

(b) Cricket

(c) football

(d) Lawn tennis

Answer:-

1. (b) Unnati Hooda

India's young badminton player Unnati Hooda has won the Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 women's singles badminton title. She defeated Samia Imad Farooqui in the final. This is the second BWF Super 100 World Tour title for 16 year old Unnati Hooda. Earlier, she had become the youngest Indian to win the BWF title at the age of 14.

2. (c) Jitendra Singh

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has announced the 'Anubhav Awards' for the year 2023. 'Experience Award' Union Minister Dr. Provided by Jitendra Singh. DoPPW launched Anubhav Portal in the year 2015. Dr. Jitendra Singh launches integrated pensioners portal with Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda. He also launched the nationwide Digital Life Certificate 2.0 portal.

3. (b) Assam

Assam women's badminton team won its first gold medal of the 37th National Games, while Karnataka won the men's final. The 37th National Games is being organized in Goa. This time 43 sports have been included in the National Games. The last National Games was organized in Gujarat.

4. (c) Ashok Vaswani

Ashok Vaswani has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He will replace the bank's founder Uday Kotak. Ashok Vaswani is currently the Chairman of US-Israel fintech firm Pagaya Technologies.

5. (a) Shailesh Kumar

Shailesh Kumar has won the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 event at the 4th Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. Mariyappan Thangavelu won the silver medal in the same event. Nishad Kumar won the gold medal with a record in the men's high jump T47 event.

6. (d) Shane Bond

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has included former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond in the franchise as an assistant coach and the team's new fast bowling coach ahead of next year's IPL 2024 season. Earlier, he joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL in 2015 and stayed with the team for nine seasons.

7. (b) Cricket

Former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a long illness. He was 77 years old. Bishan Singh Bedi played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and took 266 wickets. Apart from this, he also took seven wickets in 10 One Day International matches. Bedi became the first professional head coach of the Indian national team in 1990.

