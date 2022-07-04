Current Affairs Quiz: 4 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Femina Miss India 2022, Alluri Sitarama Raju statue, and President of FATF among others.

1. Who has been crowned Femina Miss India 2022?

a) Rubal Shekhawat

b) Shinata Chauhan

c) Manasa Varanasi

d) Sini Shetty

2. Which Union Territory has declared Public Health Emergency?

a) Puducherry

b) New Delhi

c) Chandigarh

d) Lakshdweep

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in which State?

a) Odisha

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Telangana

4. Who has been elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker?

a) Pramod Ratan Patil

b) Hitendra Thakur

c) Rahul Narwekar

d) Vinay Kore

5. 'Naari ko Naman' scheme has been launched in which Indian State?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Madhya Pradesh

6. Who has been appointed as the President of FATF (Financial Action Task Force)?

a) Raja Kumar

b) Elisa de Anda Madrazo

c) Marcus Pleyer

d) Kristalina Georgieva

7. When is Swami Vivekanand death anniversary observed?

a) July 2nd

b) July 1st

c) July 4th

d) July 5th

Answers

1. (d) Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 on July 3 at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai. Along with Sini Shetty as the new Miss India, India also got its new beauty queens of 2022 including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st runner up and Shinata Chauhan as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner up. Femina Miss India 2022 pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions.

2. (a) Puducherry

The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry on July 3, 2022, declared a public health emergency in the Karaikal region after an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal cases over the last few days. As per the release from the Director of Health G Sriramulu, a large number of people were found to be suffering from Acute Diarrhoeal Disease. He further informed that some of the patients are reportedly positive for Cholera.

3. (b) Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Modi unveiled the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. The 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Rahu was unveiled in the Bhimavaram region of Andhra Pradesh. Alluri Sitarama Raju fought against the Britishers to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats Region.

4. (c ) Rahul Narwekar

BJP's Rahul Narwekar has been elected as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He is also the youngest Speaker of an Assembly across the country. Rahul Narwekar was elected as the new Maharashtra Assembly speaker with 164 votes favour and 107 against at the special assembly session after the formation of the new Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra.

5. (a) Himachal Pradesh

The Government of Himachal Pradesh launched the ‘Naari ka Naman’ scheme at the Government College Auditorium by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Under the scheme, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation will charge women travellers only half the fare for their travel within the state. The Chief Minister also issued the concessional tickets to the women.

6. (a) T. Raja Kumar

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that Singaporean T Raja Kumar has taken over as the President of the anti-money laundering watchdog. Raja Kumar has succeeded Dr Marcus Pleyer as the Chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year term. Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of the global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures.

7. (d) July 4th

Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest spiritual figures ever, died on July 4, 1902, at 39. Born as Narendranath Dutta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, he chose the path of spirituality by becoming a follower of Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Swami Vivekananda attracted the world's attention to the treasure of India's culture and heritage. His charismatic personality and incredible knowledge surpassed the barriers of countries, religions and cultures.