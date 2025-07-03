Today’s Current Affairs Quiz 03 July 2025 | Boost Your Exam Prep with Fresh Questions!

One Liner Current Affairs 03 July 2025: Here’s a fresh take on today’s one-liner updates, all highly important for competitive exams and helpful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include India’s longest rail tunnel and more.
- The country’s longest rail tunnel (14.58 km) has been completed in which state? — Uttarakhand
- Who organized ‘Indian Mango Mania 2025’ in Abu Dhabi to boost Indian mango exports? — APEDA
- Which country recently honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian award? — Ghana
- Who inaugurated the first National Conference of Urban Local Bodies? — Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- Who launched India’s first UPI-powered bank branch in Bengaluru? — Slice
