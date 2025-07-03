Today’s Current Affairs Quiz 03 July 2025 | Boost Your Exam Prep with Fresh Questions!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bagesh Yadav
ByBagesh Yadav
Jul 3, 2025, 18:26 IST
One Liner Current Affairs 03 July 2025: Here’s a fresh take on today’s one-liner updates, all highly important for competitive exams and helpful for your preparation. Today’s highlights include India’s longest rail tunnel and more.

  1. The country’s longest rail tunnel (14.58 km) has been completed in which state? — Uttarakhand
  2. Who organized ‘Indian Mango Mania 2025’ in Abu Dhabi to boost Indian mango exports? — APEDA
  3. Which country recently honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian award? — Ghana
  4. Who inaugurated the first National Conference of Urban Local Bodies? — Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
  5. Who launched India’s first UPI-powered bank branch in Bengaluru? — Slice

