Current Affairs Quiz: 05 October 2023- Cricket World Cup 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Cricket World Cup 2023 etc.

1. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Munish Kapoor

(c) Rahul Awasthi

(d) Vinay Rana

2. In which stadium is the opening match of Cricket World Cup 2023 being played?

(a) Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi

(b) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

(c) Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

(d) Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

3. In which game of Asian Games did the pair of Deepika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu win the gold medal?

(a) Badminton

(b) Squash

(c) Table tennis

(d) Lawn tennis

4. Where is the Pacific Asia Travel Association Travel Mart 2023 being held?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Jaipur

(c) Patna

(d) New Delhi

5. For how many years has the Government of India extended the tenure of the head of UIDAI?

(a) 1 year

(b) 2 years

(c) 3 years

(d) 4 years

6. When is World Teachers Day celebrated every year?

(a) 3 October

(b) 4 October

(c) 5 October

(d) 6 October

7. Who is the Chairman of State Bank of India whose tenure has been extended till August 2024?

(a) Rajeev Saini

(b) Vinod Kala

(c) Alakh Kumar

(d) Dinesh Khara

Answer:-

1. (b) Munish Kapoor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Munish Kapoor as Executive Director. As Executive Director, he will handle the Department of Economic and Policy Research. Before this he was Advisor in-charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary of Monetary Policy Committee. Kapoor has also served as an advisor to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during 2012–15.

2. (d) Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad

Cricket World Cup 2023 has started from today. The opening match of the World Cup 2023 is being played between defending champions England and 2019 runner-up New Zealand. A total of 10 teams are participating in this World Cup. Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in this World Cup.

3. (b) Squash

The pair of Deepika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu won the gold medal by defeating the Malaysian pair 2-0 in the final of the mixed doubles squash event. Earlier, Indian archers Jyoti Vennam, Aditi Swamy, Preneet Kaur won gold medal in women's compound archery team. Till October 5, India has won a total of 84 medals with 21 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 32 bronze medals.

4. (d) New Delhi

The Ministry of Tourism is organizing the Pacific Asia Travel Association Travel Mart 2023 in New Delhi. The 46th edition of Travel Mart is being organized at the International Convention Center, Pragati Maidan. It is being organized from 4 to 6 October 2023. The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) was established in 1951 and is headquartered in Bangkok.

5. (a) 1 year

The Government of India has extended the tenure of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chief Amit Agarwal by one year. Amit Aggarwal is a 1993 batch officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. UIDAI has been established by the Government of India. Its main function is to issue a 12-digit Unique Identification Number (UID) to every citizen of the country.

6. (c) 5 October

World Teachers Day is celebrated every year on 5 October. Google is celebrating this day with a special doodle. World Teachers' Day was started in the year 1994. This day is organized in partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International.

7. (d) Dinesh Khara

The tenure of State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara has been extended till August 2024. Khara was made the Chairman of SBI on October 7, 2020 for a period of three years. State Bank of India is a public sector bank. Its headquarters is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

